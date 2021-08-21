Hurricane live - Henri upgraded to hurricane as it bears down on Long Island and Connecticut
The hurricane is expected to make landfall on Sunday
Storm Henri has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane, and is bearing down on Long Island, New York, and southern New England.
It is expected to make landfall on Sunday, say forecasters.
The upgrade in status was released by the National Hurricane Center, who put out a warning of heavy rain, wind and flooding.
Henri was travelling further westwards than was originally expected, and looked on track to hit eastern Long Island. New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a major hurricane since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
On Saturday morning, the storm was producing sustained 70mph (113kph), winds. Meteorologists have predicted that the storm will become a hurricane before it makes landfall on Sunday.
Both Long Island and Connecticut have been placed under a Hurricane warning ahead of the storm’s arrival. New York City and southern New York State are under a tropical storm warning.
Hurricane Henri will begin dumping rain on the northeast overnight
Those living in the path of Hurricane Henri may begin to feel the storm’s presence as early as Saturday night. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service warn that overnight rainfall ahead of Hurricane Henri’s landfall could be substantive enough to produce flooding.
Welcome to the Hurricane Henri liveblog
Welcome to The Independent’s Hurricane Henri liveblog. Stay with The Independent as we track the Category 1 Hurricane Henri as it speeds toward its expected landfall near Long Island and Connecticut on Sunday morning.
