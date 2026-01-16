Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Department of Homeland Security official has claimed that “animal control officers” get more training than Immigration and Customs Enforcement recruits.

Proper training of ICE has been a concern amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, especially after two recent Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents. In the shootings, which happened over the span of a week, Renee Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was killed, and a man, who DHS identified as a “criminal” Venezuelan immigrant, was injured.

Former D.C. Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence Donell Harvin accused ICE of not practicing proper police safety.

“If you take the current DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, at her word, the ICE agent that shot Ms. Good was following his training, his tactics and policies,” the ex-DHS official told MS NOW’s Ana Cabrera Thursday.

open image in gallery A former Department of Homeland Security official has claimed that 'animal control officers' get more training than Immigration and Customs Enforcement recruits ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images )

“If that's the case and you take her at her word, then we have a big problem, because what we have is ICE agents that are not practicing proper police or law enforcement officer safety and survivability,” Harvin continued.

Noem said that ICE officer Jonathan Ross, who fatally shot Good, was “experienced.”

“We have ICE agents that are rolling off the assembly line, so to speak, with far, far less training” than the agent involved in Good’s death, Harvin said.

Harvin said news reporting found that ICE recruits receive “47 days of training.”

open image in gallery Proper training of ICE has been a concern amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, especially after two recent Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents ( Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images )

New ICE officers used to reportedly receive about five months of training, but three unnamed officials told The Atlantic last August that it was shortened to 47 days because Trump is the 47th president.

The publication did note that the shortened training was partly due to the elimination of Spanish courses. A senior DHS official told The Washington Examiner that The Atlantic’s reporting was “false.”

“I will tell you that in many states, you can become an animal control officer, but you need twice as much training,” Harvin said. “So think about that. Your local dog catcher will need more training to carry a firearm and execute warrants and arrest people than an ICE agent. And that's what's concerning.”

The Independent has reached out to DHS and ICE for comment.