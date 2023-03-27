Israel’s Netanyahu still set to attend ‘Summit for Democracy,’ White House says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White House says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still set to attend this week’s second “Summit for Democracy” convened by the Biden Administration despite widespread protests over proposed legislation that critics say would undermine Israel’s independent judiciary.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday that Israel remains one of the 121 nations invited to participate in the summit, which will take place virtually and be hosted by the White House on Wednesday.

Asked whether the administration believes it would be appropriate for Mr Netanyahu to address the summit and whether White House officials are considering asking him to refain from participating in the event, Mr Kirby demurred and said he had no specific announcements in terms of who would participate.

Mr Kirby also said he had nothing to tell reporters about any communications between Washington and Jerusalem over the last 24 hours, as protesters flooded the streets of Israeli cities after Mr Netanyahu dismissed his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, after Mr Gallant voiced concerns about the ruling Likud party’s plans to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

The Israeli interior minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, announced on Monday that the plan was being shelved until the summer session of Israel’s parliament, and Mr Netanyahu himself is expected to address the country later in the day.

Mr Netanyahu, who is currently facing trial on corruption charges dating back to his previous service as the country’s prime minister, had not publicly weighed in on the plan because of an Israeli Attorney General’s opinion barring him from participating in the judicial reform proposal because of his legal troubles.

But the proposed legislation, which would give parliament more control over selection of judges and allow a bare majority to overrule Supreme Court decisions, has sparked widespread protests among broad swaths of Israeli society.

Those protests increased in intensity even further on Sunday after Mr Netanyahu dismissed Mr Gallant from his post.

Shouting slogans such as “the country is on fire,” protesters lit bonfires on Tel Aviv’s main highway and caused street closures across the country. Incoming and outgoing flights at the country’s main international airport were halted, and Israel’s largest labour union called for a general strike in the wake of Mr Gallant’s sacking.