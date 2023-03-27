Netanyahu news — live: Flights suspended from Tel Aviv as protesters say Israel is ‘on fire’
700,000 workers stage walkout in protest paralysing economy
Tens of thousands of protestors burst onto streets across Israel in a rare show of defiance against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Chanting “the country is on fire”, they lit bonfires on Tel Aviv’s main motorway, closing the road and many others throughout the country for hours.
The country has faced weeks of mass protest over the PM’s controversial plans to overhaul the judiciary.
Mr Netanyahu fired his defence minister on Sunday after the former army general called for a halt to the divisive reforms, drawing concerns internationally, including from the United States.
In response, Israel‘s largest trade union group launched a strike across a broad swathe of sectors, with over 700,000 workers in health, transit and banking, among many other fields walking out.
Yoav Gallant, a senior member of Mr Netanyahu’s ruling party, called for the changes to be paused until after next month’s Independence Day holidays.
Israel‘s ceremonial president Isaac Herzog urged Mr Netanyahu to immediately halt the overhaul, saying:
“The entire nation is rapt with deep worry. Our security, economy, society - all are under threat,” he said. “Wake up now!”
Israel ally US says it is ‘deeply concerned’ by protests
The developments were being watched in Washington, which is closely allied with Israel yet has been uneasy with Netanyahu and the far-right elements of his government.
National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the United States was “deeply concerned” by the developments in Israel, “which further underscore the urgent need for compromise.” “Democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Watson said in a statement.
Opposition to Netanyahu plan mounts as unions launch strike
Israel‘s largest trade union group launched a strike across a broad swath of sectors Monday, joining a surging protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary — a plan that is facing unprecedented opposition.
The strike by the Histadrut umbrella group, which represents more than 700,000 workers in health, transit and banking, among many other fields, could paralyze large parts of Israel‘s economy, which is already on shaky ground, ratcheting up the pressure on Netanyahu to suspend the overhaul.
Departing flights out of the country’s main international airport were grounded in protest, affecting thousands of travelers. Other sectors were also falling in line, with local governments, which manage pre-schools and other essential services, as well as a main doctors union announcing they would walk out.
The growing resistance to the plan came hours after tens of thousands of people burst into the streets around the country in a spontaneous show of anger at Netanyahu’s decision to fire his defense minister after he called for a pause to the overhaul. Chanting “the country is on fire,” they lit bonfires on Tel Aviv’s main highway, closing the throughway and many others throughout the country for hours.
Breaking: Netanyahu tells coalitions heads he will pause judicial overhaul
Breaking news:
Benjamin Netanyahu has told coalition heads he will pause the judicial overhaul that has sparked the mass protests in Israel, according to the country’s broadcaster Kan.
Thousands take to the streets in Israel after Netanyahu sacks defence minister
Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Israel after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister and his counsel general in New York resigned.
The country has faced weeks of mass protest over controversial plans to overhaul the judiciary.
Mass protests in Israel over controversial plans to overhaul the independent judiciary
