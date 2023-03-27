✕ Close Israeli protesters light fire and block highway as Netanyahu sacks minister

Tens of thousands of protestors burst onto streets across Israel in a rare show of defiance against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Chanting “the country is on fire”, they lit bonfires on Tel Aviv’s main motorway, closing the road and many others throughout the country for hours.

The country has faced weeks of mass protest over the PM’s controversial plans to overhaul the judiciary.

Mr Netanyahu fired his defence minister on Sunday after the former army general called for a halt to the divisive reforms, drawing concerns internationally, including from the United States.

In response, Israel‘s largest trade union group launched a strike across a broad swathe of sectors, with over 700,000 workers in health, transit and banking, among many other fields walking out.

Yoav Gallant, a senior member of Mr Netanyahu’s ruling party, called for the changes to be paused until after next month’s Independence Day holidays.

Israel‘s ceremonial president Isaac Herzog urged Mr Netanyahu to immediately halt the overhaul, saying:

“The entire nation is rapt with deep worry. Our security, economy, society - all are under threat,” he said. “Wake up now!”