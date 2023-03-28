Israel news – latest: Protest leader vows action will continue after Netanyahu delays judicial reforms
Tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets across Israel in protest against the controversial plans
A protest leader has vowed that demonstrations will continue in Israel after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would delay controversial judicial reforms until next month.
Dr Shikma Bressler, one of the main leaders of the protest movement, said after Mr Netanyahu’s announcement: “As long as the legislation continues and is not shelved, we will be on the streets.”
Dr Bressler said Mr Netanyahu and his coalition colleagues are clearly determined to press ahead with their “dictatorship laws” in the next Knesset session, a month from now.
“The statements of the prime minister and his extremist partners are an admission of their intention to bring the dictatorship laws back to the table in the next parliamentary session, harming the economy and the security of the country,” she said.
It comes after Mr Netanyahu said he would delay his judicial overhaul plan to the next parliamentary session, telling the nation in a televised address: “I’m not ready to divide the nation in pieces.”
In response to his announcement, Israel’s main labour union called off a nationwide strike.
Police in Tel Aviv used a water cannon against demonstrators who took to the streets again on Monday night, despite the strike being called off.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused his signature plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary after a day of nationwide turmoil when workers joined a general strike against the proposal and hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets.
The plans by his nationalist religious coalition to hand control over judicial appointments to the executive while giving parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court rulings has ignited one of the biggest internal crises in Israeli history.
Announcing his decision late on Monday to suspend the plans until parliament returns after the break for the Passover holiday and Independence Day next month, Mr Netanyahu said the crisis required all sides to act responsibly.
“Israeli society is on a dangerous collision course. We are in the midst of a crisis that is endangering the basic unity between us,” he said in a prime time television address.
Britain has welcomed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s delay to his judicial overhaul that has sparked mass protests. Foreign secretary James Cleverly urged him to seek a “long-term compromise” with his critics over the widely-criticised plan.
Mr Netanyahu announced the delay to the proposals from Israel’s most right-wing government in history by saying he wanted to “avoid civil war through dialogue”.
His proposed legislation would have protected him from being deemed unfit to rule, which critics say will shield Mr Netanyahu from his corruption trial.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of upholding “democratic values” to Mr Netanyahu as they met in Downing Street last week.
On Monday Mr Cleverly said: “The UK welcomes the decision today by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pause legislation to reform Israel’s judiciary.
“The UK enjoys a deep and historic relationship with Israel. As the prime minister stressed in his meeting with PM Netanyahu last week, it is vital that the shared democratic values that underpin that relationship are upheld, and a robust system of checks and balances are preserved.
“We urge all parties to find common ground and seek a long-term compromise to this sensitive issue.”
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets across Israel in a unified show of strength in protest against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Since the start of 2023, weekly protests have been held in opposition to Mr Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul the judiciary.
Protesters have called on the reforms to be scrapped and for the prime minister to resign. On Sunday, however, Mr Netanyahu fired his defence minister after the former army general echoed the protesters’ calls to bring proposed reforms to a halt, prompting international concern.
But how does this affect travel to Israel? Here’s everything you need to know.
The country has seen weeks of protests in response to plans for a judicial overhaul
The White House says Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still set to attend this week’s second “Summit for Democracy” convened by the Biden administration despite widespread protests over proposed legislation that critics say would undermine Israel’s independent judiciary.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday that Israel remains one of the 121 nations invited to participate in the summit, which will take place virtually and be hosted by the White House on Wednesday.
My colleague Andrew Feinberg reports:
Protests have rocked the country amid plans to overhaul Israel’s judiciary
The ‘reforms’ proposed by the hard-right coalition strike at the independence of the judiciary – and take away legal checks and balances on political actions, writes our world affairs editor Kim Sengupta.
The ‘reforms’ proposed by the hard-right coalition strike at the independence of the judiciary – and take away legal checks and balances on political actions
History shows that while popular demonstrations can affect change, there is often a backlash, writes Noah Berlatsky.
History shows that while popular demonstrations can effect change, there is often a backlash
Can I travel to Jerusalem or Tel Aviv?
The FCDO current advises against all travel to the following areas only:
- Gaza
- the Sheba’a Farms and Ghajjar
- within 500m of the border with Lebanon (the ‘Blue Line’) east of Metula, including the northern edge of the town and and within 500m of the border with Syria (the ‘Alpha Line’)
It advises against all but essential travel to:
- areas north of and including Jenin city, Burqin and Arranah in the north of the West Bank. This includes Jenin refugee camp and all areas north of this until the Jalamah checkpoint for access to Israel
- the city of Nablus, Joseph’s Tomb, and the Balata and New Askar refugee camps near Nablus and the village of Huwara, south of Nablus
While the FCDO does not explicitly advise against travel to Jerusalem or Tel Aviv, current advice states it is aware of “a shooting incident in central Tel Aviv. If you’re in the immediate area you should take care and follow the advice of the local authorities.”
It adds: “In Israel and the West Bank, there is a risk of violent incidents, including stabbings, shootings, arson, vehicle rammings and stone throwing attacks on people and vehicles.
“These incidents have involved protestors (both Israelis and Palestinians), Israeli security forces, and civilians (including Israeli settlers). There is a risk that tourists or bystanders could be caught up in any of these types of incident.”
What is the current UK government advice on travelling to Israel?
Current guidance from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises potential travellers to check with their travel company or airline for an update before travelling.
“In Israel, strikes were called on 27 March which will impact airports, ports, transport systems, hospitals and other sectors,” it reads.
“There have also been large political demonstrations across Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, which have the potential to escalate and become violent.
“You should check the local news before travelling to see if there have been recent clashes, be vigilant, avoid any large gatherings or demonstrations, avoid areas which have been the site of recent violence and follow the instructions of the local authorities.
“If you are in a location where an Israeli security operation or armed clashes are ongoing, you should stay inside and wait for the local authorities to confirm that the situation is calm before moving to a different location.”
What effect could the judicial overview have outside Israel?
While the battle may seem like an internal Israeli matter, its outcome could have important repercussions for the region and beyond.
Netanyahu’s coalition allies are dominated by religious and nationalist hardliners who oppose Palestinian statehood and have close ties to the West Bank settlement movement. A weaker court system could clear the way for more aggressive settlement construction and even annexation of West Bank lands.
That could lead to further friction with the Palestinians, who seek the Israeli-occupied West Bank as part of a future independent state, as well as with Israel’s Western allies, who have voiced concerns about the overhaul and criticized the comments of some of his partners.
Israeli soldiers could also be more susceptible to war crimes prosecution in the Hague. One of Israel’s key defences has been that it has an independent judiciary capable of investigating and prosecuting wrongdoing by troops. A weakened judiciary could rob Israel of that defence.
Israel’s high-tech industry, the engine of the country’s economy, could also be affected. International agencies have already said they might lower Israel’s debt rating if the overhaul passes since the agencies consider a strong judiciary crucial to ensuring a good business climate.
A lower rating could make investors hesitant to do business in Israel and potentially lead companies with operations in Israel, including the world’s leading tech giants, to scale back their presence.
