Israel’s Netanyahu ‘to delay’ controversial judicial reforms in wake of mass protests

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, will delay controversial reforms to the judicary in the wake of mass protests, according to the far-right Jewish Power party – a member of the ruling coalition goverment.

The party’s leader, the security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, said in a statement that he had agreed to delay the government's overhaul of the judiciary in exchange for a promise it would be brought after the upcoming parliamentary recess.

"I agreed to remove the veto to reject the legislation in exchange for a commitment by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the legisltaion would be submitted to the Knesset for approval in the next session."

In a statement, Ben-Gvir said the interim period would give time for a compromise agreement to be reached with the political opposition. But he said if a deal is not reached, the package would be approved in the summer session, which begins on 30 April.

Mr Ben-Gvir has been a leading proponent of the overhaul, and his statement could pave the way for Mr Netanyahu to announce a delay.

Mr Netanyahu has yet to comment on the news, but pressure as been ramping up for him to act. Tens of thousands of Israelis have been demonstrating outside the parliament, while workers have launched a nationwide strike on Monday aimed at halting the reforms.

Departing flights from the country's main international airport were grounded in Tel Aviv and universities shut their doors with Israel's largest trade union having called for its 800,000 members to stop work. Diplomats also walked off the job at embassies.

The reforms would allow for a simple majority of 61 in the 120-seat Knesset to override almost any supreme court rulings, and to allow politicians have more say on the justices appointed to the bench. Critics say that it would allow the government too much power and erode the rule of law. Protests have been happening for weeks since the proposals were announced on 4 January, but events at the weekend created a new flashpoint.

On Sunday night, tens of thousands of people burst into the streets around the country in a spontaneous show of anger at the prime minister's decision to fire his defense minister after he called for a pause to the overhaul. Chanting "the country is on fire," they lit bonfires on Tel Aviv's main highway, closing the thoroughfare and many others throughout the country for hours.

Demonstrators gathered again Monday outside the Knesset, or parliament, turning the streets surrounding the building and the Supreme Court into sea of blue-and-white Israeli flags dotted with rainbow Pride banners. Large demonstrations in Tel Aviv, Haifa and other Israeli cities drew thousands more.

"This is the last chance to stop this move into a dictatorship," said Matityahu Sperber, 68, who joined a stream of people headed to the protest outside the Knesset. "I'm here for the fight to the end."