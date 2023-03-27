Mass protests in Israel after Netanyahu sacks defence minister

Protestors have taken to the streets in Israel after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister.

The country has faced weeks of mass protests over controversial plans to overhaul the judiciary.

Mr Netanyahu fired Yoav Gallant on Sunday (26 March) after the retired army general called for a halt to the reforms.

“The security of the state of Israel has always been and will always remain the mission of my life,” Mr Gallant said.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said the sacking is a new low for the government.

