Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu defends ‘democratic’ new judiciary reform

Benjamin Netanyahu defended what he called his “democratic” new judicial overhaul plan during his interview with Piers Morgan.

The Israeli prime minister’s contentious plan to limit the powers of the judiciary has sparked protests across the country.

The move would enable parliament to overrule decisions made by the Supreme Court.

Speaking with the broadcaster in a pre-recorded interview in London, Netanyahu insisted that keeping things as they are would be the undemocratic option.

“When you vote for a government, you want that government to govern. Right now, the powers of that government to govern are severely restricted,” he said.

