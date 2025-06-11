Ivanka Trump shredded online after posting photos of herself surfing as LA riots rage: ‘So tone deaf’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ivanka Trump was slammed as “tone deaf” for sharing photos of herself surfing on “World Oceans Day,” as protests against her father’s immigration raids escalated into chaos in Los Angeles.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter received intense criticism after sharing images of herself surfing Tuesday, writing, “There’s no place I feel more free, more grounded, and more at peace than in the ocean.”

The Internet did not take kindly to her seemingly inconspicuous post, deeming her “tone deaf” and “complicit” as Trump’s sweeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have sparked mass protests, some of which turned violent. Ivanka Trump is not part of the administration this term, unlike her father’s first, but has been seen around him at several events in recent months.

“Your father ruins my peace hourly,” one commenter wrote. Another chimed in, “Ivanka Antoinette. While America burns, she surfs.”

“The narcissist doesn’t fall far from the orange tree,” one person wrote.

Ivanka Trump was slammed online for sharing images of herself surfing as protests rage on in Los Angeles. ( AFP/Getty )

Another jibed: “My father is bringing our country to the brink of Civil War, I’m going surfing! Lol!”

The nearly week-long protests prompted a curfew to be enacted at 8 p.m. Tuesday in downtown LA as well as “mass arrests” for those who fail to comply. California leaders say the curfew will prevent looters and vandals from “taking advantage” of what they say is Trump’s intentional escalation of the situation.

So far, the Trump administration has deployed 4,000 National Guard troops, with 700 Marines set to join Wednesday – all against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wishes.

Newsom, who says the troops will only exacerbate tensions, asked a judge for an emergency injunction regarding their deployment, arguing it is “unlawful,” as well as “excessive and unnecessary.” A judge rejected Newsom’s emergency injunction and allowed the Trump administration more time to respond to the court filing.

The governor also snapped at Trump’s “brazen abuse of power” during a televised address Tuesday, warning that “democracy is under assault” because of Trump’s actions.

Meanwhile, Trump continued to fire shots at Newsom early Wednesday morning, writing on his Truth Social, “The INCOMPETENT Governor of California was unable to provide protection in a timely manner when our Ice Officers, GREAT Patriots they are, were attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The president is reportedly weighing whether to deploy troops to other cities where similar protests have begun to emerge, including New York and Chicago.

More protests were set to sweep parts of the nation Wednesday in cities such as Seattle, St. Louis and Indianapolis.