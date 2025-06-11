Trump brags about sending troops to deal with 'vicious and violent mob' in Los Angeles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew in the city in response to vandalism amid the protests against ICE raids. The curfew will be enforced from 8 p.m. local time Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, and anyone who breaks the curfew will be arrested, Bass warned.

Donald Trump flirted with invoking the Insurrection Act, which allows the domestic use of the military, in remarks on Tuesday in the Oval Office. The president has already deployed thousands of federalized National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests over his immigration raids.

The total cost of the deployment to date has been disclosed as $134 million, with Trump claiming that without them, the city “would be burning to the ground right now.”

Bass has dismissed those claims, given that the Guard is protecting two federal buildings and local law enforcement has been quelling civil unrest triggered by ICE raids. She has vowed to pursue vandals and looters to the fullest extent of the law after more stores were looted on Monday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who claims the presence of troops exacerbates tensions, has asked a judge for an emergency injunction regarding the troop deployment, arguing it is “unlawful,” as well as “excessive and unnecessary.” A hearing is set for Thursday.

Speaking to soldiers at Fort Bragg on Tuesday afternoon, Trump accused the mayor and governor of paying “agitators” and “insurrectionists” who he claimed came ready with bricks to throw.

Trump has since seemed to walk back his claims, saying, “I didn’t say the governor or the mayor. I said, somebody's paying them, I think.”