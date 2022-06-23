Liveupdated1656004841

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump seen in trailer for documentary that shocked aides as panel’s DoJ session looms

Fifth January 6 hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon with focus on Justice Department

Oliver O'Connell,Andrew Naughtie,Maroosha Muzaffar,Sravasti Dasgupta
Thursday 23 June 2022 18:20
Comments

‘I’ve lost my name, I’ve lost my reputation’: Voting official givers testimony at Jan 6 hearings

A new report says that Donald Trump is not only watching the 6 January hearings closely, but that he is furious that there are no Republicans on the panel to fight his corner because House leader Kevin McCarthy pulled three nominees out of the committee when it was formed.

According to the Washington Post, the former president is “about to scream at the TV” during the sessions, which have so far laid out devastating evidence of his and his associates’ plot to illegally wrest the presidency back from Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, as the committee prepares to hold its fifth hearing of the summer this afternoon, chair Bennie Thompson has announced that with a flurry of law enforcement activity on Wednesday and a steady stream of new evidence, it is pausing its schedule after today’s hearing to resume once the House comes back from its 4 July recess.

The panel is in the process of securing the co-operation of longtime right-wing activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas. Congressman Mo Brooks, who spoke at the 6 January rally outside the White House, has also offered to testify, but says he will only do so in public.

Recommended

1656004841

Why is Dr Phil at the Capitol?

As if the January 6 hearings couldn’t get any stranger.

Talk show star Dr Phil was spotted on the US Capitol subway system on Thursday morning.

It’s unclear why the celebrity host is in Washington, but he was spotted walking with Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Here’s a picture, courtesy of Punchbowl News’s Christian Hall.

Josh Marcus23 June 2022 18:20
1656004001

Kevin McCarthy dodges question about 2020 election by talking about...sequoias?

In recent days, we’ve seen Republicans using all manner of tactics to dodge reporters’ questions about the 2020 election, the January 6 riots, and the GOP’s support for Donald Trump’s election falsehoods.

There was Ron Johnson, who was busted pretending to be on a very important phone call.

Ron Johnson busted faking phone call to dodge reporters’ Jan 6 questions

‘I can see your phone. I can see your screen,’ reporter tells senator trying to avoid scrutiny

There was Ted Cruz, who used his loquaciousness to avoid answering any real questions from our correspondent.

Ted Cruz played me for a fool. Here’s how he got away with it

The Senator uses flattery and talkativeness to lure you in while saying nothing at all — and so many of us have fallen for it

And on Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy debuted perhaps the most innovative and brazen dodge yet: talking about trees instead.

When CNN reporter Manu Raju began asking the top Republican for his reaction to the numerous GOP officials who have testified in the January 6 hearings there was no election fraud, Mr McCarthy cut him off and began talking about giant redwoods.

“You ever visited a sequoia? … Let’s go up on a tour, you bring your cameras, you do a story on that, and then I’ll do a live interview with any politics,” he said.

Here’s a clip of the exchange.

Josh Marcus23 June 2022 18:06
1656002801

Donald Trump rails against ‘abysmal’ hearings and ‘Shifty’ Adam Schiff in Truth Social tirade

Donald Trump is clearly not a huge fan of the ongoing January 6 hearings, and his social network Truth Social has been a favourite place to vent.

The former president tore into “Shifty” Adam Schiff and what he called the committee’s “hoaxes” in a Thursday morning rant on the platform.

“Their lead investigator just quit, they canceled or postponed future hearings, the T.V. Ratings are absolutely abysmal, and Shifty Schiff continues his sanctimonious ‘interviews’ just as though he were talking about his first four failed hoaxes!”

Here’s what he’s on about.

FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings

The select committee will push back hearings to examine new evidence

Josh Marcus23 June 2022 17:46
1656001847

Watch: Morning Joe anchor drops an unflattering metaphor on Trump

On today’s edition of Morning Joe, whose hosts were the subject of relentless attacks from Donald Trump – many of them focused on Mika Brzezinski’s body – Joe Scarborough offered up an unflattering comparison between the former president and a past-his-prime star of decades gone by...

Journalist likens Donald Trump to 'fat Elvis'
Andrew Naughtie23 June 2022 17:30
1656000947

Trailer released for Jan 6 Trump documentary “Unprecedented"

CNN has screened a trailer for “Unprecedented”, the documentary filmed in late 2020 and early 2021 whose raw footage has been subpoenaed by the 6 January committee.

The clip features Mr Trump and his children Ivanka, Donald Jr and Eric all sitting for one-on-one interviews.

In a series of quick-cut clips, Ms Trump can be heard saying that her father is "honest" and "is who he is." Donald Trump Jr says his father thinks "everything he's doing is right" before Mr Trump's voice cuts into the trailer: “I think I treat people well unless they don’t treat me well, in which case you go to war.”

Near the end of the trailer, Mr Holder asks Mr Trump if they can talk about 6 January. Mr Trump replies “yep.”

Watch the trailer here.

Trump speaks about Jan 6 in secret documentary that blindsided aides

A trailer for the documentary that blindsided former Trump officials has appeared online and provides a glimpse into the life of the former president and his family around the time of the Capitol riot.

Andrew Naughtie23 June 2022 17:15
1656000047

Peter Navarro’s trial scheduled

Former Trump administration adviser Peter Navarro, who was recently arrested after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the 6 January committee, has had his trial date set for this November.

Mr Navarro served as a trade adviser, and played a key role in formulating the so-called “Green Bay Sweep” plan to have the certification of the 2020 election sent from Congress back to the states so that Donald Trump could retain the presidency,

Andrew Naughtie23 June 2022 17:00
1655999147

The Trump-DeSantis cold war heats up

Donald Trump this morning took to Truth Social to share a national poll of likely voters that showed him capturing more than 50 per cent of the vote in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary – a full 42 points ahead of his nearest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Why would the ex-president care about this? Because as Eric Garcia writes in today’s Inside Washington dispatch, the signs are that Mr DeSantis may in fact be starting to catch up to Mr Trump in Republican primary voters’ estimation:

A University of New Hampshire poll released Wednesday shows DeSantis at a statistical tie in the state that holds the first-in-the-nation primary, with DeSantis earning 39 per cent of the vote and Trump earning 37 per cent. Last year, Trump was at 43 per cent to DeSantis’s 18.

Of course, Trump likely won’t take too kindly to DeSantis’s rising popularity and his outreach to donors. Nor will he take kindly to the fact that DeSantis hasn’t asked for his endorsement — since for all that Trump might be wary of endorsing a potential challenger, he has also shown time and again how much he loves a groveler.

Read Eric’s full analysis below.

The cold war between DeSantis and Trump is heating up

As Trump weighs whether to stage a third run for president in 2024, his protégée DeSantis is clearly making a play for the Republican nomination for president — and a potentially explosive fallout seems like it could be on the horizon

Andrew Naughtie23 June 2022 16:45
1655998247

What’s coming up at today’s hearing?

Andrew Feinberg has this preview of today’s 6 January committee hearing, which will be the last for a few weeks as the panel recalibrates its schedule to accommodate a deluge of new evidence.

The panel’s Thursday session will feature a trio of top Trump-era Justice Department officials, including Jeffrey Rosen, who served as the acting attorney general after William Barr’s resignation, former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue, and Steven Engel, the ex-assistant attorney general who headed the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel during the waning days of the Trump administration.

All three have already spoken extensively about Mr Trump’s actions in the days leading up to the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, with each previously giving evidence in depositions taken as part of a Senate Judiciary Committee probe into Mr Trump’s attempts to hang on to the presidency against the wishes of American voters.

The Senate investigation found Mr Trump “repeatedly asked DOJ leadership to endorse his false claims that the election was stolen and to assist his efforts to overturn the election results” starting as soon as Mr Rosen assumed leadership of the department, including seven separate phone calls and meetings between the two men in December 2020.

Mr Trump also tried to induce Mr Rosen to resign during another Oval Office meeting on 3 January 2021 — just three days before the Capitol attack — in order to replace him with Jeffrey Clark, then the acting head of the DOJ’s civil division.

Read the full piece below.

Fifth January 6 hearing to show ‘greater detail’ on Trump plan for justice department

‘We’ll look specifically at how the President was trying to misuse the department to advance his own agenda to stay in power at the end of his term’

Andrew Naughtie23 June 2022 16:30
1655997358

DoJ asks whether Sidney Powell’s nonprofit is funding Oath Keepers’ defence

As members of the self-styled Oath Keepers militia face sedition charges over their alleged activities on the day of the Capitol riot, Department of Justice prosecutors have asked a federal judge to investigate reports that Sidney Powell’s fundraising nonprofit Defending the Republic is paying some of the defendants’ legal fees.

Read more about the Oath Keepers and the charges against them below.

Oath Keepers leader tried to ask Trump to forcibly stop January 6 transfer of power

Rhodes was arrested on 13 January this year and is accused of seditious conspiracy

Andrew Naughtie23 June 2022 16:15
1655995547

Mark Meadows’s Trump tell-all falls flat

The library of Trump administration alumni memoirs is still growing, but its various authors have met with mixed success.

Politico reports that among the most disappointing performers is The Chief’s Chief, written by ex-chief of staff and key coup attempt figure Mark Meadows; so far, it has sold less than 22,000 copies. And others besides are doing badly:

The memoir of Deborah Birx, the Covid response coordinator under Trump, has sold fewer than 6,000 copies; Dr. Scott Atlas’ book sold 27,013 copies; Dr. Ben Carson’s book sold 21,786 copies; former White House press secretary turned Trump critic Stephanie Grisham sold 38,249 books; counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway has sold 42,273 books since it was published in late May; and former defense secretary Mark Esper sold 20,900 books.

Read the full story here.

Andrew Naughtie23 June 2022 15:45

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in