Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump seen in trailer for documentary that shocked aides as panel’s DoJ session looms
Fifth January 6 hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon with focus on Justice Department
‘I’ve lost my name, I’ve lost my reputation’: Voting official givers testimony at Jan 6 hearings
A new report says that Donald Trump is not only watching the 6 January hearings closely, but that he is furious that there are no Republicans on the panel to fight his corner because House leader Kevin McCarthy pulled three nominees out of the committee when it was formed.
According to the Washington Post, the former president is “about to scream at the TV” during the sessions, which have so far laid out devastating evidence of his and his associates’ plot to illegally wrest the presidency back from Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, as the committee prepares to hold its fifth hearing of the summer this afternoon, chair Bennie Thompson has announced that with a flurry of law enforcement activity on Wednesday and a steady stream of new evidence, it is pausing its schedule after today’s hearing to resume once the House comes back from its 4 July recess.
The panel is in the process of securing the co-operation of longtime right-wing activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas. Congressman Mo Brooks, who spoke at the 6 January rally outside the White House, has also offered to testify, but says he will only do so in public.
Why is Dr Phil at the Capitol?
As if the January 6 hearings couldn’t get any stranger.
Talk show star Dr Phil was spotted on the US Capitol subway system on Thursday morning.
It’s unclear why the celebrity host is in Washington, but he was spotted walking with Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.
Here’s a picture, courtesy of Punchbowl News’s Christian Hall.
Kevin McCarthy dodges question about 2020 election by talking about...sequoias?
In recent days, we’ve seen Republicans using all manner of tactics to dodge reporters’ questions about the 2020 election, the January 6 riots, and the GOP’s support for Donald Trump’s election falsehoods.
There was Ron Johnson, who was busted pretending to be on a very important phone call.
There was Ted Cruz, who used his loquaciousness to avoid answering any real questions from our correspondent.
And on Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy debuted perhaps the most innovative and brazen dodge yet: talking about trees instead.
When CNN reporter Manu Raju began asking the top Republican for his reaction to the numerous GOP officials who have testified in the January 6 hearings there was no election fraud, Mr McCarthy cut him off and began talking about giant redwoods.
“You ever visited a sequoia? … Let’s go up on a tour, you bring your cameras, you do a story on that, and then I’ll do a live interview with any politics,” he said.
Here’s a clip of the exchange.
Donald Trump rails against ‘abysmal’ hearings and ‘Shifty’ Adam Schiff in Truth Social tirade
Donald Trump is clearly not a huge fan of the ongoing January 6 hearings, and his social network Truth Social has been a favourite place to vent.
The former president tore into “Shifty” Adam Schiff and what he called the committee’s “hoaxes” in a Thursday morning rant on the platform.
“Their lead investigator just quit, they canceled or postponed future hearings, the T.V. Ratings are absolutely abysmal, and Shifty Schiff continues his sanctimonious ‘interviews’ just as though he were talking about his first four failed hoaxes!”
Here’s what he’s on about.
FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings
The select committee will push back hearings to examine new evidence
Watch: Morning Joe anchor drops an unflattering metaphor on Trump
On today’s edition of Morning Joe, whose hosts were the subject of relentless attacks from Donald Trump – many of them focused on Mika Brzezinski’s body – Joe Scarborough offered up an unflattering comparison between the former president and a past-his-prime star of decades gone by...
Trailer released for Jan 6 Trump documentary “Unprecedented"
CNN has screened a trailer for “Unprecedented”, the documentary filmed in late 2020 and early 2021 whose raw footage has been subpoenaed by the 6 January committee.
The clip features Mr Trump and his children Ivanka, Donald Jr and Eric all sitting for one-on-one interviews.
In a series of quick-cut clips, Ms Trump can be heard saying that her father is "honest" and "is who he is." Donald Trump Jr says his father thinks "everything he's doing is right" before Mr Trump's voice cuts into the trailer: “I think I treat people well unless they don’t treat me well, in which case you go to war.”
Near the end of the trailer, Mr Holder asks Mr Trump if they can talk about 6 January. Mr Trump replies “yep.”
Watch the trailer here.
Trump speaks about Jan 6 in secret documentary that blindsided aides
A trailer for the documentary that blindsided former Trump officials has appeared online and provides a glimpse into the life of the former president and his family around the time of the Capitol riot.
Peter Navarro’s trial scheduled
Former Trump administration adviser Peter Navarro, who was recently arrested after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the 6 January committee, has had his trial date set for this November.
Mr Navarro served as a trade adviser, and played a key role in formulating the so-called “Green Bay Sweep” plan to have the certification of the 2020 election sent from Congress back to the states so that Donald Trump could retain the presidency,
The Trump-DeSantis cold war heats up
Donald Trump this morning took to Truth Social to share a national poll of likely voters that showed him capturing more than 50 per cent of the vote in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary – a full 42 points ahead of his nearest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Why would the ex-president care about this? Because as Eric Garcia writes in today’s Inside Washington dispatch, the signs are that Mr DeSantis may in fact be starting to catch up to Mr Trump in Republican primary voters’ estimation:
Read Eric’s full analysis below.
What’s coming up at today’s hearing?
Andrew Feinberg has this preview of today’s 6 January committee hearing, which will be the last for a few weeks as the panel recalibrates its schedule to accommodate a deluge of new evidence.
Read the full piece below.
DoJ asks whether Sidney Powell’s nonprofit is funding Oath Keepers’ defence
As members of the self-styled Oath Keepers militia face sedition charges over their alleged activities on the day of the Capitol riot, Department of Justice prosecutors have asked a federal judge to investigate reports that Sidney Powell’s fundraising nonprofit Defending the Republic is paying some of the defendants’ legal fees.
Read more about the Oath Keepers and the charges against them below.
Mark Meadows’s Trump tell-all falls flat
The library of Trump administration alumni memoirs is still growing, but its various authors have met with mixed success.
Politico reports that among the most disappointing performers is The Chief’s Chief, written by ex-chief of staff and key coup attempt figure Mark Meadows; so far, it has sold less than 22,000 copies. And others besides are doing badly:
Read the full story here.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies