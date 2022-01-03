Jan 6 committee news - latest: Ivanka’s actions revealed as Biden and Trump to give rival anniversary speeches
A House panel investigating the assault on the US Capitol mounted by pro-Trump rioters nearly one year ago has received “firsthand testimony” that Ivanka Trump urged her father to end the attack.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney told ABC News that the former president’s eldest daughter “went in at least twice to ask him to ‘please stop this violence’” during the attack on 6 January.
In recent weeks, the committee has accelerated its probe into the attack, fuelled by conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Mr Trump, and a violent attempt to reject the votes of millions of Americans.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark one year since the attack, according to the White House. At the Capitol, lawmakers will hold a memorial service.
Meanwhile, the former president – who has waged a legal challenge to block the committee’s access to records – will deliver remarks from Mar-a-Lago reviving his baseless narrative that the election was stolen from him.
More than 725 people arrested for participation in Capitol riot
In its year-end review of the staggering number of cases wrapped up in the Capitol riots, the US Department of Justice reports more than 750 arrests have been made, and at least 350 people are still wanted in connection with the attack.
More than 225 people are charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including more than 75 people charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.
Roughly 145 people pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and 20 others pleaded guilty to felonies.
Among those charged with felonies, six pleaded to charges related to assaults on law enforcement, and four face statutory maximums of 20 years or more in prison as well as potential financial penalties. Two face statutory maximums of eight years in prison as well as potential financial penalties.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to deliver remarks on Jan 6 anniversary
Biden and VP Harris will deliver remarks on Thursday “to mark one year since the January 6th deadly assault on the Capitol,” according to the White House.
At the Capitol, lawmakers will hold a prayer and moment of silence, followed by a “Historic Perspective” conversation between historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham “to establish and preserve the narrative” of the assault, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
Lawmakers will then share their experiences that day, followed by a vigil on the Capitol steps.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump – whose supporters mounted the attack in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election – will give a speech from Mar-a-Lago to revive his baseless narrative that the election was stolen from him.
Ivanka twice told Trump to ‘stop the violence’ at Capitol riot but was ignored, witness confirms to Jan 6 committee
Ivanka Trump told her father to “stop the violence” at least twice on 6 January, according to US Rep Liz Cheney.
“We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to ‘please stop this violence,’” she told ABC News on Sunday.
“He could have told them to stand down,” she said. “He could have told them to go home – and he failed to do so. It’s hard to imagine a more significant and more serious dereliction of duty than that.”
Ivanka told Trump to ‘stop the violence’, says Jan 6 committee
Republican says White House briefing room was next-door to where family watched Capitol riot
Capitol riot committee will submit evidence of crimes for prosecution, chairman says
The chair of the committee investigating the 6 January attack said lawmakers on the panel are duty-bound to submit any evidence of potential criminal activity uncovered by their investigation to the Justice Department, even if Republicans threaten retaliation.
The Independent’s Washington DC correspondent John Bowden has more:
Capitol riot committee will submit evidence of crimes for prosecution, chairman says
Prosecution of fellow House members would likely deepen partisan divides
