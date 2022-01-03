(AFP via Getty Images)

A House panel investigating the assault on the US Capitol mounted by pro-Trump rioters nearly one year ago has received “firsthand testimony” that Ivanka Trump urged her father to end the attack.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney told ABC News that the former president’s eldest daughter “went in at least twice to ask him to ‘please stop this violence’” during the attack on 6 January.

In recent weeks, the committee has accelerated its probe into the attack, fuelled by conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Mr Trump, and a violent attempt to reject the votes of millions of Americans.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark one year since the attack, according to the White House. At the Capitol, lawmakers will hold a memorial service.

Meanwhile, the former president – who has waged a legal challenge to block the committee’s access to records – will deliver remarks from Mar-a-Lago reviving his baseless narrative that the election was stolen from him.

