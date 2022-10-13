Jan 6 committee chair hints at possible criminal referral vote today
Chair’s remark comes before Cheney contends that the DoJ cannot just punish ‘foot soldiers’ of Jan 6
Members of the January 6 committee made their strongest indication yet pointing towards the likelihood of sending a criminal referral to the Justice Department urging the agency to prosecute Donald Trump for specific crimes at the outset of their meeting Thursday.
Committee chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, noted that the agenda of Thursday’s meeting left open the opportunity for lawmakers to take votes on actions responding to the testimony that their panel had uncovered thus far.
“There's one more difference about today. Pursuant to the notice circulated prior to today's proceedings, we are convened today, not as a hearing, but as a formal committee business meeting. So that in addition to presenting evidence, we can potentially hold a committee vote on further investigative action based upon that evidence,” said Mr Thompson.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the panel, echoed those indications in her opening statement.
"Our nation cannot only punish the foot soldiers who stormed our capitol. Those who planned to overturn the election and brought us to the point of violence must also be accountable,” she said, adding: “Our committee may ultimately decide to make a series of criminal referrals to the Department of Justice”, while noting that it was ultimately the DoJ’s role to make that decision.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies