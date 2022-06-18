When is the next Jan 6 insurrection committee hearing?

The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 will hold six public hearings, according to a draft schedule.

The committee’s next hearing is scheduled for 1pm ET on Thursday 16 June and will feature testimony from Greg Jacob, former counsel to vice president Mike Pence, and Michael Luttig, retired judge for the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and informal advisor to Mr Pence.

The third public hearing of the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol will focus on the pressure campaign mounted against Mr Pence by the former US president and his allies in the lead-up to the violent insurrection.

The committee held its second public hearing on Monday at 10am on 13 June and a prime time opening hearing at 8pm on Thursday 9 June, with plans to hold another prime time event on 23 June.

Additional public sessions that have been announced are scheduled for 21 June.

The hearings so far have outlined how Donald Trump and some of his associates violated the law as they tried to overturn the 2020 election, according to reports.

“We want to paint a picture as clear as possible as to what occurred,” committee chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters last month ahead of the proceedings.

“The public needs to know what to think. We just have to show clearly what happened on January 6.”

The primetime hearings are scheduled to last between 1.5 and two hours and the morning hearings are set to last between two and 2.5 hours.

One of the committee members will lead each of the hearings, but attorneys who know the sensitive material well will conduct most of the questioning of witnesses.

Most of the witnesses have been subpoenaed to appear at the hearings. Attorneys will also show texts, photos and videos to strengthen their case.

The content and schedule for the hearings may be subject to change.

The panel plans to detail the Trump team’s effort to overturn his loss in the more than two months from when he falsely claimed to have won the 2020 election until the Capitol riot on 6 January.

In a March court filing, the committee said that “the president’s rhetoric persuaded thousands of Americans to travel to Washington for January 6, some of whom marched on the Capitol, breached security, and took other illegal actions”.

“Hearings will address those issues in detail”, they added.