Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during combative CNN town hall
‘They were there with love in their hearts’
Former President Donald Trump doubled down on his support for his fans who attacked the US Capitol during a contentious CNN town hall on Wednesday where Mr Trump steamrolled moderator Kaitlan Collins and repeated numerous falsehoods.
During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the president enjoyed a friendly audience that was receptive to both his continued lies about fraud in the 2020 election as well as his vow to pardon some of the January 6 rioters prosecuted by the Justice Department.
And he spoke glowingly about the day when his supporters stormed the steps of American democracy and fought with police while screaming threats, insults, and slurs.
“It was a beautiful day,” he said, adding that his fans “were there with love in their hearts” when they left dozens of police officers with injuries and chanted death threats targeting lawmakers as they marched through the Capitol.
More follows...
