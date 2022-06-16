‘No basis in the Constitution’: Jan 6 witness knocks down Trump lawyer’s argument to overturn election
Lead Trump lawyer formerly clerked for judge who dismissed his theory on Thursday
A retired federal judge who formely counted a top lawyer for Donald Trump’s campaign among his law clerks roundly dismissed the idea supported by said attorney that Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to interfere in the count of the Electoral College.
J. Michael Luttig, a former US Court of Appeals judge for the Fourth Circuit, rejected the idea supported by his former clerk, John Eastman, that posited the vice president could toss out results from states where the Trump campaign had claimed fraud (without evidence).
"There was no basis in the Constitution or the laws of the United States at all for the theory espoused by Mr. Eastman. At all. None,” said Mr Luttig.
More follows...
