✕ Close ‘The Big Lie was also the big-rip off’: Jan 6 committee hears Trump’s fraud claims

The 6 January committee will today hold a hearing unpacking its evidence on the Trump team’s pressure campaign to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election in Congress – and the panel’s staff have signalled that they will also explain how close the violent mob that stormed the Capitol came to reaching the vice president.

In a call with reporters last night, an aide to the committee said that “We’re going to show that that pressure campaign directly contributed to the attack on the Capitol, and it put the vice president’s life in danger.”

Meanwhile, a newly released photograph shows the then-vice presidentand his family in hiding after they were evacuated from the floor of the US Senate as a mob breached the US Capitol.

The image, obtained by ABC News , shows Mr Pence inside a ceremonial office near the Senate floor with his wife Karen Pence, his brother (US representative Greg Pence) and the his daughter Charlotte. Karen Pence can be seen drawing the curtains to the room.