Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump tweet ‘put Pence’s life in danger’, committee aide says
Tom Rice becomes first Republican to lose primary after voting to impeach Trump
‘The Big Lie was also the big-rip off’: Jan 6 committee hears Trump’s fraud claims
The 6 January committee will today hold a hearing unpacking its evidence on the Trump team’s pressure campaign to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election in Congress – and the panel’s staff have signalled that they will also explain how close the violent mob that stormed the Capitol came to reaching the vice president.
In a call with reporters last night, an aide to the committee said that “We’re going to show that that pressure campaign directly contributed to the attack on the Capitol, and it put the vice president’s life in danger.”
Meanwhile, a newly released photograph shows the then-vice presidentand his family in hiding after they were evacuated from the floor of the US Senate as a mob breached the US Capitol.
The image, obtained by ABC News , shows Mr Pence inside a ceremonial office near the Senate floor with his wife Karen Pence, his brother (US representative Greg Pence) and the his daughter Charlotte. Karen Pence can be seen drawing the curtains to the room.
CNN: Jan 6 committee has more Ginni Thomas evidence
Longtime right-wing activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, has already been a person of interest in the 6 January investigation because of her exchanges with Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. And now, according CNN reports that according to “a source familiar with the committee’s investigation”, the select committee investigating the riot is in possession of emails between Ms Thomas and attorney John Eastman, who was a leading figure in the formulation of a plan for Mike Pence to overturn the election in Congress.
Read the full story below:
When is the next Jan 6 insurrection committee hearing?
Today’s hearing of the 6 January select committee will focus on the pressure campaign mounted against Mike Pence by Donald Trump and his allies in the lead-up to the violent insurrection. The panel has made clear that its evidence shows this to have been a well-thought out and multi-stage effort.
Johanna Chisholm has more on how to watch today’s session.
‘The public needs to know what to think. We just have to show clearly what happened on January 6,’ chairman says
Mike Lindell’s pillows thrown out by crucial retailer
Mike Lindell, the sometimes unhinged Trump enthusiast and election fraud conspiracy theorist who was one of the mainstays of the “Stop the Steal” effort, has suffered yet another blow to the MyPillow business he has built over the years: in a Truth Social post, he shared the news that his products have been removed from Wal-Marts across the US.
Watch: Loudermilk defends constituents who took Capitol complex photos
GOP Congressman Barry Loudermilk last night went on Fox News to discuss the footage showing him giving a tour to a group of constituents on 5 January 2022 – and in particular the matter of the group taking pictures in the underground hallways between the House office buildings and the Capitol.
The congressman initially denied that a tour had taken place. When the 6 January committee confirmed that it had, he insisted that “the family did not enter the Capitol grounds on the 6th” – this before the panel released video showing a member of the group outside the Capitol during the riot, shouting violent threats to Democratic lawmakers.
Here’s some of what Mr Loudermilk had to say about the footage last night.
Should Jesus have had an AR-15? Lauren Boebert mocked for missing point of Christ’s sacrifice
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing a backlash for tying Jesus Christ’s death to gun rights, implying that he could have defended himself from crucifixion had he had an assault rifle.
Speaking during an event organised by Charis Christian Centre last Saturday, the Colorado Representative said “little Twitter trolls” often challenge her about her pro-gun stance, asking if Jesus needed AR-15 rifles.
“They like to say: ‘Oh, Jesus didn’t need an AR-15. How many AR-15s do you think Jesus would have had?’ Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him.”
Read the full story here:
Lauren Boebert mocked for missing the point of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice
Boebert also claimed at event that she prays for president Joe Biden’s demise
Who is Barry Loudermilk and why did he give a tour of US Capitol on 5 January 2021?
Republican, military veteran, supporter of Donald Trump and his false claim the 2020 election was rigged, and elected representative for Georgia’s 11th congressional district.
In addition to being all of those things, 63-year Barry Loudermilk is now also said to be a person who led a “not typical” tour of the US Capitol on Jan 5 2021.
Andrew Buncombe reports on how the Georgia lawmaker found himself at the centre of the Jan 6 committee’s investigation.
Why did Barry Loudermilk give Jan 5 tour to man linked to Capitol riot
Georgia congressman who defended Donald Trump’s ‘big lie’ says he’s victim of ‘false narrative’, writes Andrew Buncombe
Jan 6 committee confirms Thursday witnesses
Today’s hearing at 1pm ET (6pm UK) will feature testimony from Greg Jacob, former Counsel to Vice President Mike Pence, and Michael Luttig, retired judge for the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and informal advisor to Mr Pence.
In a video previewing the hearing, committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney explained the focus will be on President Donald Trump’s “relentless efforts” to put pressure on Mr Pence to refuse to count lawful votes in the 2020 election.
She notes that a federal judge has said this likely violated two federal criminal statutes.
What have we learned from the January 6 committee hearings so far?
After nearly a year-long investigation, the House of Representatives select committee charged with investigating the circumstances which led to the worst attack on the US Capital since 1814 is presenting its preliminary findings to the public.
The panel of seven Democrats, along with Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, began revealing what it has learned in a prime time, televised hearing on 9 June.
On Monday, the select committee presented videotaped testimony from Bill Stepien, former president Donald Trump’s campaign manager, as well as an ex-Fox News editor, a top GOP election lawyer, and two Republican former government officials who’d found themselves on the receiving end of Donald Trump’s wrath after not concurring with his lies regarding the conduct of the 2020 election.
The presentation was the first follow-up to the panel’s prime-time opening hearing, during which viewers were shown unseen footage from police body-worn cameras, Capitol security cameras, and footage shot by a British documentarian, Nick Quested, who spent the days leading up to the attack following members of the pro-Trump extremist gang known as the Proud Boys.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg examines some of the biggest revelations from the first two hearings.
Jan 6 hearings: What have we learned from the committee so far?
The next January 6 hearing starts at 1pm ET on Thursday
ICYMI: Jan 6 committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney previews Thursday’s hearing
January 6 committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney previews Thursday’s hearing and its focus on President Donald Trump’s “relentless efforts” to put pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count lawful votes.
She notes that a federal judge has said, this likely violated two federal criminal statutes.
DeSantis jokes he welcomes support from ‘African Americans’ after Elon Musk backs him
Gov. Ron DeSantis joked that he welcomes support from “African Americans” after Elon Musk said he’d back the Florida governor for president.
When he was asked about Mr Musk’s support for him on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis said, “I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk, what I would say is I welcome support from African Americans. What can I say?”
Mr Musk was born to white parents in South Africa in 1971. He grew up in Pretoria before moving to Canada at the age of 17 and he later moved to the US.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
DeSantis jokes he welcomes support from ‘African Americans’ after Elon Musk backing
‘It’s embarrassing how hard this dude is trying to be Trump in every single way’
