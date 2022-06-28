January 6 committee has ‘very serious concerns’ Trump allies are trying to tamper with testimony
Witnesses detailed mob-like threats from Trump allies
The January 6 committee is alarmed that Donald Trump or his allies may be attempting to tamper with the testimony of witnesses participating in the congressional inquiry.
“Most Americans know that attempting to influence witnesses to testify untruthfully presents very serious concerns,” committee vice chairwoman Liz Cheney said on Tuesday.
The committee shared anonymous testimony on Tuesday from January 6 witnesses detailing mob-style threats from unnamed people inside the Trump camp.
“What they said to me is, as long as I continue to be a team player, they know that I’m on the team, I’m doing the right thing, I’m protecting who I need to protect, you know, I’ll continue to stay in good graces in Trump World,” the witness told legislators.
“They reminded me a couple of times that Trump does read transcripts and to just keep that in mind as I proceeded through my depositions and interviews with the committee,” the witness added.
“He knows you’re loyal, and you’re going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition,” another witness recalled being told.
The Independent has contacted Mr Trump for comment.
Witness tampering is illegal under federal law, including in regards to proceedings before Congress, and is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
