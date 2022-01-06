Trump calls for ‘MAGA nation to rise up’ on eve of 6 Jan anniversary

Donald Trump has called for the “MAGA nation” to “rise up” against the Biden administration over vaccine mandates on the eve of the 6 January Capitol riot.

The former president, in a statement released by the Save America PAC on Wednesday, slammed Joe Biden for “talk” that his administration would enforce a vaccine mandate for school children and force schools to shut amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“Now, there’s talk by the Biden Administration again about closing schools and even vaccine mandates for school children,” Mr Trump said in the statement.

There has been no suggestion of any such decision from the Biden administration so far.

“This is an outrage, and MAGA nation should rise up and oppose this egregious federal government overreach,” Mr Trump said.

His statement comes amid recent media reports that said the Detroit Public Schools Community District could impose a vaccine requirement mandate for all students before the beginning of the next session.

No country-wide mandate, however, has been issued.

Vaccine mandates for public schools are enforced at the state level or by or school district.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all Americans from ages five and above should get vaccinated against Covid to prevent severe disease and hospitalisation.

Mr Trump also compared his administration with Mr Biden’s and blasted the Democrats by calling them “so incredibly mandate happy”.

He insisted that his government never issued mandates.

“Our administration did what they said could not be done—vaccines in record time,” said Mr Trump. “But we never issued mandates, and I never would! People should be able to choose how they want to govern their own health.”

He said the federal government “must be reined in and give people back the freedom to decide whether they want to be vaccinated or not.”

The statement comes a day before the country marks the first anniversary of the Capitol building insurrection.

The riot on 6 January last year was believed to have been incited after Mr Trump raised calls for his supporters to “fight like hell” and “stop the steal”.

Several people, comprising mostly of those who supported the former president, gathered for a rally at the Capitol building to support false claims that the 2020 presidential elections had been stolen from him.