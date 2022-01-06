✕ Close Liz Cheney says Trump ignored Ivanka’s calls to stop Capitol riot

Donald Trump has canceled a press conference scheduled for 6 January at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol mounted by his supporters, after his Republican allies openly chafed at the idea of relitigating false election claims.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will lead a day of memorial events planned throughout Washington DC, including lawmakers sharing their experience of the assault and a candlelight vigil at the National Mall.

Documents recently published by the committee revealed how the former president’s allies planned a campaign to intimidate election officials and spread voter fraud falsehoods, while another appeared to call for the seizure of “evidence” in service of his false claims that propelled the attack and his spurious bid to overturn election results.

In recent weeks, the committee has accelerated its probe into the attack, fuelled by conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and a violent attempt to reject the votes of millions of Americans.

This week, in a letter asking for his cooperation in the probe, the committee published several text messages from Fox News personality Sean Hannity to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days surrounding the attack.