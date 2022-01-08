✕ Close Five moments from the Capitol riot that I'll never forget

Donald Trump hesitated and initially refused to tweet the words “stay peaceful” when his supporters breached the US Capitol and attacked law enforcement on 6 January last year, according to a former aide.

The aide, speaking anonymously to CNN, said that the former president was “very reluctant to put out anything when [the Capitol riot] was unfolding.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered forceful remarks recognising the anniversary of the attack – a searing address in which he condemned the former president for watching TV as his supporters breached the halls of Congress.

Mr Trump responded with a series of statements continuing to air his grievances and amplifying lies about the 2020 election while calling for the “MAGA nation” to “rise up” against the Biden administration over Covid-19 vaccine requirements.

Several Washington DC-area police officers filed lawsuits against the former president this week, alleging his rhetoric and baseless “stolen election” narrative fueled attacks that left them with lasting physical and emotional trauma.

Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines daily newsletter by clicking here