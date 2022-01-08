Jan 6 riot news: Capitol Police officer sues Trump as Pence aide slams GOP ‘moral disrepair’
Donald Trump hesitated and initially refused to tweet the words “stay peaceful” when his supporters breached the US Capitol and attacked law enforcement on 6 January last year, according to a former aide.
The aide, speaking anonymously to CNN, said that the former president was “very reluctant to put out anything when [the Capitol riot] was unfolding.”
On Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered forceful remarks recognising the anniversary of the attack – a searing address in which he condemned the former president for watching TV as his supporters breached the halls of Congress.
Mr Trump responded with a series of statements continuing to air his grievances and amplifying lies about the 2020 election while calling for the “MAGA nation” to “rise up” against the Biden administration over Covid-19 vaccine requirements.
Several Washington DC-area police officers filed lawsuits against the former president this week, alleging his rhetoric and baseless “stolen election” narrative fueled attacks that left them with lasting physical and emotional trauma.
‘Democracy is only as strong as the people who stick up’ for it
Representative Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado who was present when insurrectionists tried to stop the formal certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, says he still has faith in our nation and hopes there are lessons that can be learned from that day.
“It’s not hard for me to go to the Capitol. I’m actually emboldened to go to the Capitol,” he told Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today show. “I want to go back to that place and I do. And I do that work.
“For me, it has reaffirmed my love of this country. It’s reaffirmed that our democracy is about people. Our democracy is only as strong as the people who are willing to stand up and fight for it. And that’s why I think there’s an opportunity for us as a nation here as we reflect on this somber day. There’s actually an opportunity for us to renew and reengage with our democracy and to make this a year of democracy in action.”
Despite his sense of optimism, Mr Crow also expressed concerns about the future. “We had an opportunity to bring the temperature down” after the insurrection, he said, but too many members of the Republican party remain devoted to former President Donald Trump.
“That’s not what our country is about. That’s not what our system is designed to be about and I really hope that people take an opportunity to take a different path as we reflect on this day going forward,” he said.
Democrats explore barring Trump from office
A number of Democrats, alongside some constitutional scholars and pro-democracy advocates, have been exploring ways to bar Donald Trump from ever holding office again.
They’ve been looking into whether a constitutional amendment from the post-Civil War era could be used to prevent Mr Trump from returning to the White House.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Monuments to ‘patriots who fought against America’
Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show erected monuments in New York to Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and other “patriots who fought against America” on 6 January.
The Comedy Central show placed eight statues to the “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” on the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack on the US Capitol.
“We put up monuments to the patriots who fought against America on January 6th. Please don’t tear them down, because history,” the show said on Twitter.
Graeme Massie reports.
Almost exactly a year ago today
At this time exactly a year ago today, President-elect Joe Biden called on President Trump “to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.”
Voices: Is the future a little more red than anyone involved in the GOP bargained for?
Things got weird on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, says Holly Baxter.
Nationalize the private companies, get out the show trials, lead the proletariat to install a leader who does away with democratic norms… it’s all starting to sound a little Bolshevik, really, isn’t it?
Flashback: ‘Go home. We love you. You’re very special'
A year ago this afternoon.
Is Mike Pence finally fighting back against the MAGA mob?
Mike Pence may now be cooperating with the committee investigating the January 6 attack, reports Andrew Feinberg for The Independent.
More on that ‘Hamilton’ performance
HuffPost politics reporter Arthur Delaney clarifies that the performance by the cast of Hamilton was not new.
It still does not appear to have been a popular decision to include it in today’s proceedings judging by onine comments.
The Cheneys were the only two Republicans at today’s memorial
GOP lawmakers did not show up to mark the occasion and thank Capitol Police for keeping them safe when Congress was attacked.
