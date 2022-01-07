✕ Close Five moments from the Capitol riot that I'll never forget

Joe Biden has given a his much-trailed speech marking the anniversary of the deadly riot at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 – a searing address in which he condemned Donald Trump for watching TV during the insurrection as his supporters attacked Congress.

He also dismissed the idea that the insurrectionists were “patriots”, declaring that “you cannot love your country only when you win. You cannot obey the law only when it is convenient. You cannot be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies.

“Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so held a dagger at the throat of America, at American democracy. They did not come here out of patriotism or principle. They came here in rage. Not in service of America, but rather, in service of one man.”

His speech comes as some Democrats are said to be quietly exploring how they could potentially ban Mr Trump from holding office again, following the deadly riot last year in which five people lost their lives.

Mr Trump has responded by releasing three statements continuing to air his grievances and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, while calling for the “MAGA nation” to “rise up” against the Biden administration over vaccine mandates.

Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines daily newsletter by clicking here