Capitol riot hearing: What to expect and where to watch it

Democrats are set to launch their contentious investigation into the 6 January riots this week, with four police officers who endured violence during the insurrection scheduled to testify.

The investigation comes after former president Donald Trump’s supporters overwhelmed the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election.

On Tuesday, the House Select Committee will begin the polarising inquiry. A number of Republicans have condemned the panel as politically motivated.

Although almost every member of the GOP denounced the violent mob in the immediate aftermath, many have since downplayed the actions of rioters on the day.

The House committee panel was formed after Republicans rejected a “9/11-style” commission into the events of the day.

Nearly 600 people have been charged in relation to the riot, according to Business Insider, with allegations ranging from trespassing to vandalism and assaults on police officers.

AS the hearing begins it will be the first time the panel has heard public testimony with the aim of seeking to “inform the public of what really happened that day”.

When will the hearing be held?

The House Select Committee hearing into the 6 January investigation will begin on Tuesday 27 July 2021 at 9.30am EST (2.30pm BST) at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Where can I watch it?

What will happen?

The four officers testifying on Tuesday will be Capitol police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell and Metropolitan police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges.

Mr Fanone has previously spoken publicly about how he is struggling with the impacts of the deadly event explaining how he was “tortured” and “beaten” by rioters.

A source familiar with the plans of the hearing told CNN that the officers will describe what they experienced in testimony that will be "quite vivid" at times.

Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, who is chairing the committee, will make an opening statement along with Republican Representative Liz Cheney, NBC News reported.

