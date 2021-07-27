Watch live as committee hearing on Capitol riots begins

The House select committee investigating the pro-Trump invasion of the US Capitol will hold its first hearing Tuesday.

It will publically kickoff an already-polarising probe that is expected to deliver a definitive report on the attempted insurrection of 6 January 2021.

The panel will hear from four law enforcement officers detailing their struggles to defend the Capitol from a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters, who stormed the building in a failed effort to stop Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s electoral victory.