Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Kushner writes about his time in the White House
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.
In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.
Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.
He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and mentioned that he had planned a “surprise engagement.”
“Later I learned that right after I left Trump picked up the intercom and alerted Ivanka that she should expect an imminent proposal,” he wrote.
He also revealed that when he met Mr Trump for the first time, the former president said that footballer Tom Brady had been trying to ask Ivanka out.
Mr Kushner wrote that when he met the former president he informed him that Ivanka decided to convert to Judaism.
The former president then asked him: “Why can’t you convert?”
Mr Kushner replied that the decision had been taken by Ivanka and they are both “comfortable” with it.
“That’s great,” Mr Trump said.
“Most people think I’m Jewish anyway. Most of my friends are Jewish. I have all these awards from the synagogues. They love me in Israel.”
“I just hope you’re serious because Ivanka is in an amazing place in her life right now. You know, Tom Brady is a good friend of mine and had been trying to take Ivanka out..”
