Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance was booed by a firefighters union in Boston one day after the group praised his Democratic counterpart, Tim Walz.

As soon as the Ohio freshman Senator walked onto the stage Thursday at a convention for the International Association of Firefighters, representing firefighters and emergency medical services personnel, he was met with jeers.

“Semper fi, guys,” said Vance, a Marine veteran, as the crowd erupted with boos. “Sounds like we got some fans and some haters. That’s okay. Listen to what I have to say here. I’ll make my pitch.”

This negative reaction comes one day after the Minnesota governor was greeted with a warm round of applause when he walked into the same convention before giving remarks.

Vance appears to have more “haters” than fans these days. Not only is he considered the least popular vice presidential candidate in modern history, but he has been on the receiving end of many negative reactions since joining the GOP ticket.

Past comments of Vance calling Vice President Kamala Harris a “childless cat lady” have come back to haunt him. The childless community, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s e- wife and Jennifer Aniston have condemned the remark.

Resurfaced texts also emphasize his ideological pivot from once calling Trump “America’s Hitler” to becoming his running mate, which has angered former classmates and friends.

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) walks on stage to speak to attendees at the International Association of Fire Fighters Convention on August 29 in Boston. He was met with boos from the crowd as soon as he walked onto the stage ( AP )

Since becoming Trump’s veep pick, Democrats have labeled him as “weird” — a descriptor he has tried to ditch, but a number of strained social exchanges have made that effort more difficult.

One of his recent jokes at a Wisconsin rally fell flat and backfired. “Well, I found a good friend from back home who embellishes and lies a lot, I’m having him stand in for Tim Walz,” Vance said earlier this month. The internet was quick to speculate that his “friend” was Republican presidental nominee Donald Trump, who, according to the Washington Post, made more than 30,000 false or misleading statements during his presidency.

In another painful exchange, Vance visited a cheesesteak joint in Philadelphia and wound up being accused of committing a “crime against humanity.”

The Ohio Republican walked into Pat’s King of Steaks, which famously serves its cheesesteaks with only American cheese, provolone or cheez whiz. However, Vance dared to ask why they “hate Swiss cheese so much?”

While Vance was seemingly referencing John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign, when he asked for a sandwich with Swiss cheese at Pat’s, the internet thought the exchange hurt his campaign chances.

Similarly, last week, Vance tried to have conversations with employees in a donut shop in Georgia before his remarks. But the exchange devolved into incredible depths of awkwardness, involving minimal responses, one employee asking to remain off camera, and Vance using the term “sprinkle stuff.”