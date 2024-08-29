JD Vance was booed several times as he delivered a speech at the International Association of Fire Fighters on Thursday (29 August).

The Ohi senator was in Boston to speak to the large labor union representing professional firefighters and emergency workers.

As Donald Trump’s running mate took to the podium several audible boos were heard.

A smiling Vance addressed them and said, “Sounds like we got some fans and some haters, that’s okay, let’s listen to what I have to say here, and I’ll make my pitch here.”