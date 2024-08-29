Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

JD Vance has tried yet again to make light of his “childless cat ladies” comment – and it’s instantly backfired.

Donald Trump’s running mate has come under fire in recent weeks after his 2021 comments calling Democrats, including Kamala Harris, “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives” resurfaced and went viral.

This week, in an attempt at a light-hearted post about the controversy, the Ohio senator shared a photo of a cat wearing a “Cats for Vance 2024” bandana.

Referring to his viral dig at child-free women, he captioned it: “I wonder if this cat knows…”

Rather predictably, the post quickly backfired and was widely mocked on X.

“Yes, your cat knows that you’re weird,” one person commented, while another said: “That cat looks scared.”

The Republican vice presidential nominee was also advised to get some help in the social media department.

JD Vance attempts to make light of his “childless cat ladies” comment ( JDVance/X )

“This guy really needs to get a team to monitor his posts before he sends them,” one person said. “Seems to have no idea.”

Another wrote: “This is animal abuse. Thats [sic] clearly one of the #CatsForKamala. Someone needs to report this to Federal Animal Control, stat!”

“You can’t do the funny. Just doesn’t work. Sorry, JV,” another chimed in.

However, the MAGA fanbase had his back. “That cat knows you will lower the price of cat treats,” one said.

“I’m a cat lady and you have my vote,” another posted in support.

The identity of the cat in the photo, and its owner, are unknown. Vance has a German shepherd, Atlas, who joined him on the campaign train in Milwaukee earlier this month.

Vance says he has nothing against cats ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Vance has faced huge backlash over his comments about people without children, which he has previously tried to claim were made sarcastically and have been taken out of context.

“Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment,” he told The Megyn Kelly Show last month. “I’ve got nothing against cats. I’ve got nothing against dogs. I’ve got one dog at home, and I love him.”

On NBC’s Meet the Press last Sunday, he added: “I made a sarcastic comment years ago that I think that a lot of Democrats have willfully misinterpreted.”

While Vance has tried to see the funny side, his comment could come back to bite him in the November election.

The Independent analyzed the number of childless cat ladies voting in swing states and found Pittsburgh – in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania where Trump is losing his lead – is ranked as the top city for most single women who own cats.

With 67.9 percent of women being single, 15.1 percent of residents under age 18, and the 15th highest rate of cat ownership, Pittsburgh may well be the most popular city for Vance’s enemy demographic.

Washington DC, New York City, Baltimore and Chicago rounded out The Independent’s top five list for childless cat ladies in the US.