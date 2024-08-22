Cats or kids? Women at the DNC react to JD Vance

Speaking to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in 2021, JD Vance infamously claimed that America was run by “childless cat ladies”.

Those words have stuck with the now-running mate for Donald Trump. Parents and... cat parents... alike haven’t forgotten.

So, The Independent took to headed out at the 2024 Democratic National Convention to ask delegates and party members whether they have cats or kids; both or neither; and what they think of the Hillbilly Elegy author.

This not-so-scientific study came to one specific conclusion: These ladies don’t much care for JD, or what he has to say about women.