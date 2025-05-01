Devastating aftermath of Russian drone attack on Odesa as minerals deal struck

Ukrainian emergency services tackled huge fires in Odesa following a Russian drone attack that took place in the early hours of Thursday (1 May), according to the local authorities.

The attack on the Black Sea city killed two people and injured 15, authorities added.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that a high-rise residential building, civilian infrastructure, a school and a supermarket were damaged by Russian drones.

It comes after Ukraine and reached a minerals deal following months of sometimes fraught negotiations between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.