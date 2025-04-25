Trump snaps at journalist when quizzed about Russia’s latest attack on Ukraine

Donald Trump snapped at a journalist when asked why he was not putting more pressure on Vladimir Putin following Russia’s latest attack on Ukraine.

Russia struck Kyiv for hours on Thursday (24 April) with missiles and drones that killed at least 12 people and injured 90 in the deadliest assault on the city since July.

The US president was asked why he is not putting more pressure on the Russian leader, during an Oval Office meeting with Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Trump replied: “You don't know what pressure I'm putting on Russia. They're dealing. You have no idea what pressure I'm putting on Russia. We're putting a lot of pressure.”