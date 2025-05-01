Watch full video shown at Sycamore Gap trial ‘showing tree being chopped down’

A video allegedly showing the moment the Sycamore Gap tree was chopped down has been played to a jury.

Daniel Graham, 39, from Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, from Wigton in Cumbria, each deny two counts of criminal damage to the tree and the wall, overnight on 28 September 2023.

On the second day of the trial at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday (30 April), jurors were shown a video lasting 2mins 41secs, taken from Mr Graham’s iPhone, that allegedly showed the sycamore being chopped down.

Police analyst Amy Sutherland said the video was in the download section of Graham’s phone, which was taken from his jacket pocket.