An out-of-control dog tried to bite the legs of two police horses on patrol in a London park on Monday, 21 April.

Horses Yvonne and Snaffles were being ridden by Metropolitan Police officers when the medium-sized animal began nipping at their legs in Shepherd’s Bush Green.

Footage shows 13-year-old Yvonne moving in circles to escape the dog, which ran back and forth between the horses as the owner struggled to get it under control.

Bystanders eventually stepped in to seize the dog, which was then returned to its owner.

Police said the horses were injured but are recovering well.