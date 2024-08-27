Trump vs Harris live: Trump to sit down with Dr Phil after he accepts rules in ABC debate
GOP staffers for George W Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney have endorsed vice president over former president Trump in November’s presidential election
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Donald Trump says an agreement has been reached with the Kamala Harris campaign over the rules for their first presidential debate.
The former president wrote on Truth Social: “I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.”
He added: “The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden.”
Also on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith unveiled a fresh indictment against the former president for his allegedly illegal attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss. The new Grand Jury indictment comes after the Supreme Court granted Trump some “immunity” from criminal prosecution for his “official actions in office.”
Meanwhile, a group of more than 200 Republicans who worked for President George W Bush and senators John McCain and Mitt Romney have endorsed Harris for president over Trump.
The vice president has clinched a seven-point national lead over her Republican rival, leading him 50 per cent to 43 per cent, according to a Fairleigh Dickinson University poll.
Trump promises a new ‘Space National Guard’ if he retakes White House
Donald Trump pledged on Monday to create a Space National Guard if he retakes the White House in November’s presidential election.
The issue has been hotly debated by the Pentagon, congressional legislators, and state governors, turning it into what has been dubbed a “political lightning rod.”
At a campaign stop in Detroit Monday, Trump told members of the National Guard Association that one of his “proudest achievements” in office was the creation of the Space Force.
Justin Rohrlich reports.
Donald Trump promises a new ‘Space National Guard’ if he retakes White House
‘The time has come to create a Space National Guard as the primary combat reserve of the US Space Force,’ Trump says
What races in Montana, Arizona, North Carolina and Florida can tell us about the 2024 presidential election
The conventions are in the books. Former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are sniping at each other about their presumptive debate in September. Trump has reportedly tapped anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr to work on his transition team, while Harris recently announced that 200 former staffers for Mitt Romney, George W Bush and John McCain have endorsed her campaign (that’s part of her larger effort to court “McCain Republicans.”)
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff has taken part in a number of campaign receptions, while Governor Tim Walz will speak to the International Association of Fire Fighters on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, will trek through Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
But, of course, the presidency is only one race being decided in November. And some of the races down-ballot are just as bloody. They also might have a massive impact on the top of the ticket.
Here is a roundup of the most important non-presidential races that could make a huge difference.
The four most important down-ballot races and how they’ll affect the presidency
Races in Montana, Arizona, North Carolina and Florida are all being watched closely by the Trump and Harris campaigns
Harris trolls ‘chicken’ Trump over debate
Kamala Harris’s campaign has trolled Donald Trump by posting a video of chicken sounds playing over footage of him discussing the upcoming debate.
The video features a clip of Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo interviewing Trump before he committed to the September 10 ABC News debate.
Katie Hawkinson has the story.
Harris campaign trolls Trump by playing chicken sounds over clips of him
The presidential debate is just two weeks away
Harris campaign releases new ad to highlight plans to build 3 million homes
Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years, a move designed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Republican Donald Trump‘s approach.
Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, highlights her plan in a new minute-long ad that uses her personal experience, growing up in rental housing while her mother had saved for a decade before she could buy a home. The ad targets voters in the swing states including Arizona and Nevada. Campaign surrogates are also holding 20 events this week focused on housing issues.
Continue reading...
Harris campaign releases new ad to highlight plans to build 3 million homes, reduce inflation
Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years
Trump faces new indictment in election interference case after Supreme Court immunity ruling
A newly assembled grand jury has indicted Donald Trump, again, for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, after the Supreme Court ruled that the former president has some “immunity” from prosecution.
Alex Woodward has the story:
Trump faces new indictment in election interference case after immunity ruling
The former president faces same charges stemming from his attempts to overturn election results
Lindsey Graham pressed by CNN over claim Trump would protect reproductive freedom
Senator Lindsey Graham found himself forced into an age-old position — explaining something Donald Trump had said — on Sunday as he appeared on CNN’s State of the Union.
John Bowden reports.
Lindsey Graham pressed by CNN over claim Trump would protect reproductive freedom
Trump issued Truth Social tirade amid Kamala Harris’s DNC primetime speech
2024 race to watch: A neck-and-neck Senate race in deep-blue Maryland has taken an interesting turn
John Bowden writes:
A race for US Senate in deep-blue Maryland remains in a dead heat thanks to the persistence of a well-known Republican candidate, complicating the electoral map for Democrats this fall.
Larry Hogan’s campaign for the state’s open Senate seat held by retiring Senator Ben Cardin is tied with his opponent, Angela Alsobrooks, according to an AARP poll of likely voters, with both candidates sitting at 46 percent in the race.
The hotly contested race comes as little surprise to Marylanders, who know Hogan from his two terms as governor where he enjoyed some of the highest popularity ratings of any state leader in the country. He was widely viewed as the only Republican with a serious chance of winning the seat before the governor announced his candidacy.
Continue reading...
The neck-and-neck Senate race where both candidates say they’ll help rein in Trump
Polls show the race is clearly winnable by either candidate, and both Democratic and Republican candidates are now making a play for Democratic voters
Trump faces new indictment in election interference case after Supreme Court immunity ruling
A newly assembled grand jury has indicted Donald Trump, again, for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, after the Supreme Court ruled that the former president has some ‘immunity’ from prosecution.
Alex Woodward has the story here:
Trump faces new indictment in election interference case after immunity ruling
The former president faces same charges stemming from his attempts to overturn election results
Is Powerfulnnz’, the new ‘Covfefe’?
Donald Trump deleted a Truth Social post about the “Powerfulnnz Border” after it was strewn with errors and typos.
Sadly, it probably won’t be the new “Covfefe” — his viral typo from during his presidency — as being on Truth Social it didn’t get quite the same audience.
Here’s Rhian Lubin to explain all about it.
Trump deletes error-strewn social media post about the ‘Powerfulnnz Border’
Trump was praising the Border Patrol Union after his visit to the Arizona-Mexico border, but his incoherent post was deleted after it was strewn with typos
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments