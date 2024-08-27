✕ Close Related: Donald Trump claims Barack and Michelle Obama were ‘nasty’ to him at Democratic convention

Donald Trump says an agreement has been reached with the Kamala Harris campaign over the rules for their first presidential debate.

The former president wrote on Truth Social: “I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.”

He added: “The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden.”

Also on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith unveiled a fresh indictment against the former president for his allegedly illegal attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss. The new Grand Jury indictment comes after the Supreme Court granted Trump some “immunity” from criminal prosecution for his “official actions in office.”

Meanwhile, a group of more than 200 Republicans who worked for President George W Bush and senators John McCain and Mitt Romney have endorsed Harris for president over Trump.

The vice president has clinched a seven-point national lead over her Republican rival, leading him 50 per cent to 43 per cent, according to a Fairleigh Dickinson University poll.