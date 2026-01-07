Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance has posted a bigoted meme mocking Congressional Democrats who were holding a candlelight vigil to remember the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In an X post, Vance’s post edited images of sombreros onto a freeze-frame of Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries with their colleagues on the Capitol steps Tuesday. Democrats were marking five years since the riot that saw police officers beaten and government property destroyed.

On that day, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building as Congress held a joint session to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win. The failed attempt to overturn the results and keep Trump in office came after the president and his allies repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the election was stolen from him.

Vance’s meme riffs off those Trump circulated last fall. At the time, Republicans were baselessly claiming Democrats were refusing to support a spending bill to keep the government open so undocumented immigrants could get free healthcare. Vance previously brushed off the memes, calling them “funny.”

open image in gallery Vice President JD Vance posted a bigoted meme mocking Congressional Democrats holding a candlelight vigil to remember the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

During a speech at Tuesday’s vigil, Schumer, the minority leader of the Senate, said the January 6 rioters were “egged on” by Trump.

“Five years ago, a vicious mob tried to undo American democracy,” the New York Democrat said. “Thousands of rioters, egged on by Donald Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol, smashed its windows, desecrated its hallways, ransacked its offices in an attempt to steal the 2020 election.”

Schumer said the White House released a “maliciously false account” on Tuesday that “blamed the Capitol Police for the violence.”

On a new White House webpage, the Trump administration claimed police officers “deliberately” escalated tensions between the “peaceful protesters.”

open image in gallery Tuesday marked five years since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to keep President Donald Trump in power ( Brent Stirton/Getty Images )

Four police officers who responded on January 6, 2021, had died by suicide in the days and months following the riot, Reuters previously reported. Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot by an officer while trying to climb through a broken window inside the Capitol building.

Shortly after Trump returned to the White House, he pardoned roughly 1,500 people convicted of crimes in relation to the January 6 riot, including those who assaulted police officers.

Trump has claimed the rioters, whom he has called “patriots,” were unfairly treated by the Justice Department.

Speaking at the vigil, Jeffries said, ”I have a simple message for the violent mob of insurrectionists: Donald Trump may have pardoned your crimes, but only God can pardon your sin.”