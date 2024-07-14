Support truly

The man who could end up being Donald Trump’s running mate was quick to directly blame President Joe Biden for the apparent assassination attempt at the former president’s rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania.

JD Vance, who is roughly 48 hours away from potentially being announced as the nominee for vice president at the Republican National Convention, pointed the finger at Democrats and the president after Trump was shot at during his campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was led away clutching the side of his bloody head. Secret Service agents said that a suspected gunman was dead, and one spectator was killed in the surreal shooting that sent shockwaves through the crowd.

Vance, a freshman Republican senator from Ohio, tweeted Saturday evening: “Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination.”

Today is not just some isolated incident.



The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs.



That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 14, 2024

He was not the only Republican to take their response to the tragedy as far. Without offering a shred of evidence, Rep Mike Collins, a right-wing conservative from Georgia, made the wild assertion that the local district attorney in the district of Pennsylvania where the rally took place should bring the incumbent president up on charges for “inciting” the assassination of his political rival, an allegation Trump himself has not made in his own social media posting following the shooting.

“Joe Biden sent the orders,” tweeted the congressman.

“The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R. Biden for inciting an assassination,” added Collins.

Joe Biden sent the orders. https://t.co/pOc0XLxCwg — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) July 13, 2024

The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R. Biden for inciting an assassination. — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) July 13, 2024

The Independent has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment on Vance and Collins’ remarks.

Vance’s statement is notable given that he’s one of just a few lawmakers still in the running to serve as Trump’s vice presidential nominee on the Republican 2024 ticket. He and the two other top contenders, Sen Marco Rubio and Gov Doug Burgum, all met with the former president within the last day; the Republican National Convention is only days away, with the first official events beginning on Monday.

Republicans from across the country are meeting in Milwaukee for their party’s nominating convention, where Trump is set to be nominated to run for the White House a third time. He won this year’s presidential primary by a commanding margin, only losing one state.

The Ohio senator is coming up on the second anniversary of his election to the Senate; just a year and seven months into his first term in the upper chamber. His contention for the role of vice president follows his come-from-behind victory in the Ohio Republican Senate primary in 2022, thanks to Trump’s endorsement, and his subsequent defeat of then-Congressman Tim Ryan for the seat in the general election.

Meanwhile, Rubio’s X feed was full of retweets about the shooting. He also attacked early media coverage of the apparent assassination attempt, when it still remained unclear what had transpired.

“Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today,” he wrote.

Even in a horrifying moment such as this they just can’t help themselves. pic.twitter.com/REDIQvWaX8 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

Burgum’s statements were more limited, and expressed support for the former president, whom the governor claimed was “stronger” than his political foes.

We all know President Trump is stronger than his enemies. Today he showed it. https://t.co/u9DJrsPGFv — Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) July 13, 2024

Trump himself shared a graphic statement about the shooting, saying a bullet had pierced his right ear.

“Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” he said. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”