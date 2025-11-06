Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Jesse Watters has bizarrely blamed single women for Zohran Mamdani’s “socialist takeover” in New York.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, won the city’s mayoral election Tuesday against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

With 93 percent of the votes in, Mamdani leads with 50.4 percent of voter support, followed by Cuomo with 41.6 percent and Sliwa with a mere 7.1 percent, according to The New York Times.

Speaking with his colleagues on The Five on Wednesday, Watters said single women were the “force” behind Mamdani’s electoral coalition.

open image in gallery Fox News host Jesse Watters has bizarrely blamed single women for Zohran Mamdani’s 'socialist takeover' in New York ( Jemal Countess/Getty Images )

He then went into a strange scenario of a single city gal deciding to support Mamdani: “You are in an apartment. It's small. It's very small. And it's very expensive. And you haven't gotten married and had kids and moved out to the suburbs like everybody else.”

“So you are in a tiny apartment, and the apartment is getting really expensive because all of these migrants are here now. And it's also expensive because of the Green New Deal, so your utilities are high, and you've got the wrong degree,” Watters said. “You should have gotten a degree in like chemistry, biology, finance, computer science — something useful in this high-tech AI economy. No, you got a degree in, like, Southeast Asian feminist literature. And you’re wondering why you can’t advance in this economy.”

Watters didn’t go the tech route in college either, and instead opted for a history degree from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, before joining Fox News as a production assistant in 2002.

Young women indeed showed up, not just for Mamdani, but for incoming Democratic governors Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger in New Jersey and Virginia, respectively, according to the Associated Press Voter Poll.

But more young people in general voted for New York City’s new mayor compared to Cuomo and Sliwa.

According to the Voter Poll conducted by SSRS, which was shared by The Wall Street Journal, nearly 80 percent of New Yorkers under 29 years old voted for Mamdani. The democratic socialist also far exceeded his opponents with voters between 30 and 44 years old.

open image in gallery Mamdani, a democratic socialist, won the city’s mayoral election Tuesday against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

Mamdani also did better among Black, Hispanic and Latino and Asian New Yorkers than Cuomo and Sliwa, getting more than 50 percent of voters in each racial group, according to the Voter Poll.

Watters did note other demographics from Mamdani’s coalition, including Black and Hispanic New Yorkers.

But his comments about single women were particularly striking, especially after the backlash Vice President JD Vance got after a clip of him complaining about “childless cat ladies” resurfaced during his 2024 election run with President Donald Trump.

In a 2021 interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Vance, who was running for Senate in Ohio at the time, said, "We are effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Trump has tried to dodge the blame for Republicans' election losses across several states in this year’s elections, saying it was because he was not on the ballot himself. He also blamed the now longest-running government shutdown, which is in its 36th day, after Congress failed to pass a funding bill.