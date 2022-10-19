Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The most expansive online directory of information on the assassination of President John F Kennedy has sued the Biden administration and the National Archives in an attempt to make the government publicise all the documents not yet shared concerning the murder on 22 November 1963.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by the Mary Ferrell Foundation – one year after President Joe Biden shared a memo delaying the release of the final 16,000 documents relating to the assassination, NBC News reported.

The JFK records act was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The law states that the documents had to be released before 26 October 2017, but the publication of the documents was postponed by President Donald Trump, leaving the decision with Mr Biden.

The foundation’s vice president, Jefferson Morley, said that “it’s high time that the government got its act together and obeyed the spirit and the letter of the law”, according to NBC News. “This is about our history and our right to know it.”

Robert Kennedy Jr, son of the 35th president’s brother, told NBC that “it was a momentous crime, a crime against American democracy. And the American people have the right to know”.

“The law requires the records be released. It’s bizarre. It’s been almost 60 years since my uncle’s death. What are they hiding?” he asked.

A majority of experts on the 1963 murder believe that the final trove of documents doesn’t include clear evidence that others were behind the shooting alongside accused gunman Lee Harvey Oswald, but that the records could add more general information about US Cold War history.

Former CIA agent Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, who has lectured about the assassination at Harvard, is critical of his former employer. He believes that the agency had contact with Oswald before the death of Mr Kennedy and that the CIA covered it up.

“What I think happened, in a nutshell, is that Oswald was recruited into a rogue CIA plot,” Mr Mowatt-Larssen told NBC. “This group of three, four or five rogues decided their motive [was] to get rid of Kennedy after the Bay of Pigs and the Cuban Missile Crisis because they thought it was their patriotic duty given the threat the country was under at the time and their views, which would be more hard-line or more radically anti-communist and very extreme politically.”

The CIA told NBC that they’re following the JFK Records Act as well as the memo issued by Mr Biden. The memo stated that the documents should be released before 15 December. The National Archives and Records Administration also said that they’re following the records act and the Biden memo.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in San Francisco federal court, arguing that the agencies haven’t acted in accordance with the law and that Mr Biden’s and Mr Trump’s delays violated the legislation from 1992.

The lawsuit argues that Mr Biden’s memo be voided and the documents released as originally intended.

“It’s a ‘dog ate my homework’ argument,” lawyer Bill Simpich, representing the foundation, said of the Biden administration’s notion that the pandemic had delayed the document release.

“This case is all about delay. The agencies always have new and better excuses,” he added.

More follows...