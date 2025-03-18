Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Trump promises to release 80,000 pages of JFK assassination files today: Live updates

Trump did not say what new information could be included in the Kennedy assassination files, but said there would be no redactions

Ariana Baio
in New York
Tuesday 18 March 2025 15:02 GMT
Comments
President Trump announces he will release 80,000 undetected files from the Kennedy assassination

President Donald Trump said he would release approximately 80,000 pages related to the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy on Tuesday afternoon – part of his effort to make cases of public interest more accessible.

The president announced the release on Monday while visiting the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and asserted that the government would not redact “anything.”

Most of the records related to Kennedy’s assassination have already been released, according to the National Archives and Records Administration. A 1992 law required the government to release documents within 25 years of the assassination except those that could harm national security.

Trump released additional documents related to Kennedy’s assassination in 2017 but there are still thousands of documents that have been fully or partially withheld.

“You got a lot of reading,” Trump said on Monday.

The Kennedy assassination files release comes after a controversial attempt to release information related to the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier accused of sex trafficking dozens of children and young women. Attorney General Pam Bondi was criticized for failing to produce new information related to Epstein. She ultimately blamed the FBI in New York for withholding documents.

Recommended

Timeline in document releases so far

1992: The federal government mandates all assassination-related documents be housed in the NARA and most be released by 2017, barring any exemptions by the president.

July 2017: NARA releases 3,810 documents and 17 audio files related to the Kennedy assassination.

October 2017: NARA releases 2,891 records related to the Kennedy assassination. Trump ordered the release of additional records by April 18, 2018 but withholds some due to national security concerns.

November 2017: NARA releases 11,420 records related to the Kennedy assassination. Of those, around 2,400 contain redactions

December 2017: NARA releases 3,539 documents related to the Kennedy assassination

April 2018: NARA releases 19,045 records related to the Kennedy assassination

October 2021: Former president Joe Biden orders for records containing national security information to be withheld while allowing other documents to be released

December 2021: NARA releases 18,870 records per Biden’s order

December 2022: NARA releases 13,173 records related to the Kennedy assassination

August 2023: NARA releases 2,693 records between April and August 2023

January 2025: Trump signs executive order directing the government to declassify documents related to the Kennedy assassination.

Ariana Baio18 March 2025 15:00

DoJ lawyers were ordered to review records ‘urgently’ on Monday evening: report

The Justice Department ordered some of its lawyers to “urgently” review records from the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy that the president ordered to be released on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

In an email sent to attorneys working in the Operations Section of the Office of Intelligence, by Christopher Robinson, a National Security Division official, on Monday evening, lawyers were told to review between 400 and 500 documents each.

Lawyers were given until noon on Tuesday to complete the review which includes records related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy as well as his brother Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

Ariana Baio18 March 2025 14:55

What to know about the JFK files before they are released

President Donald Trump has ordered the declassification of all files related to the 1963 assassination of then-president John F. Kennedy - and FBI officials say they have found thousands more pages of docs ready for the public.

But should the world expect much from them?

The answer is murky, at best.

Everything we know about the JFK files set to be declassified under Trump

Trump ordered federal officials to make a plan to declassify the JFK files last month
Katie Hawkinson18 March 2025 14:45

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of the John F. Kennedy assassination files release.

The president said he would release approximately 80,000 documents related to the assassination today. He did not clarify what new information may be included in that.

Ariana Baio18 March 2025 14:28

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in