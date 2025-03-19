Newly released JFK files reveal KGB saw Lee Harvey Oswald as a ‘poor shot’ before assassination – latest
More than 63,000 pages related to the assassination of former President John F Kennedy have been released after Donald Trump promised that nothing would be redacted
Lee Harvey Oswald was a “poor shot” according to one of the newly declassified documents released by the Trump administration concerning the 1963 assassination of former President John F. Kennedy
About 2,200 files – consisting of approximately 63,000 pages – were posted by the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration on Tuesday evening. It came after President Donald Trump teased the release on Monday while visiting the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and asserted that the government would not redact “anything” – stating about 80,000 pages would be made public.
One of the files included a memo from the CIA’s St Petersburg station which said the KGB, the former security agency for the Soviet Union, watched Oswald closely and stated he was a “poor shot when he tried target firing in the USSR.”
Eager historians and researchers trawled through the trove of files seeking any sign of new or shocking though, by Tuesday evening, there were few revelations to report.
Most of the records related to JFK’s assassination had already been released with a 1992 law requiring the government to release documents within 25 years of his death, except those that posed national security concerns.
Inside Oswald's 'stormy relationship' with wife
Per the 1991 CIA memo, released on Tuesday, Nikonov also commented that Lee Harvey Oswald had “a stormy relationship with his Soviet wife, who rode him incessantly.”
The President's Commission of the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy in September 1964 also commented on the couple’s tumultuous relationship.
However, it reported: “The commission does not believe that the relations between Oswald and his wife caused him to assassinate the President.”
According to an archived New York Times article from the time, it said the commission concluded that the instability “was probably a function of the personalities of both people.”
Was Oswald a KGB agent? The CIA doesn’t think so
A 1991 CIA memo cites a former KGB agent named Nikonov, who was tasked to determine whether Lee Harvey Oswald was a member of the Soviet Union’s secret police.
After trawling through five thick files on the assassin, Nikonov cast doubt that Oswald was a KGB recruit.
Nikonov said he “doubted that anyone could control Oswald” but noted that the KGB “watched him closely and constantly while he was in the USSR.”
Oswald defected to the Soviet Union in 1959 and lived in Minsk before returning to the U.S. with a wife and baby in 1962.
Lee Harvey Oswald was a 'poor shot,' KGB agent says
The report cites a KGB official named Nikonov who had reviewed five thick files about Oswald to determine was part of the now-defunct Soviet secret police. Nikonov determined he was not.
The report cites a KGB official named Nikonov who had reviewed five thick files about Oswald to determine was part of the now-defunct Soviet secret police. Nikonov determined he was not.
He did, however, comment on Oswald’s marksmanship and said he was a “poor shot when he tried target firing in the USSR.”
Director of National Intelligence praises Trump for ushering in 'new era of maximum transparency'
How many files on the JFK assassination released?
It came after President Donald Trump teased the release on Monday while visiting the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and asserted that the government would not redact "anything."
It came after President Donald Trump teased the release on Monday while visiting the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and asserted that the government would not redact “anything.”
Though Trump previously stated about 80,000 pages would be made public.
Historians and JFK researchers pore over new assassination documents
Researchers, both professional and amateur, will need time to pore over the recently released JFK assassination documents, but as it stands, it’s doubtful that anything truly revelatory will be found in Tuesday’s trove.
News outlets spoke to numerous authors and historians who all agreed they’d encountered little new information and noted that many of the documents had been released during previous disclosures.
On social media things weren’t much different; every time someone thought they’d found something interesting, someone else pointed out the information had been released years — sometimes decades — prior.
It’s not a surprising development; in 2023, the National Archives estimated that 99 percent of the government’s documents related to JFK’s assassination had been made public at that time.
Political scientist and Kennedy expert says no smoking gun likely to be found in Trump document dump
Larry Sabato, a political scientist at the University of Virginia and the author of “The Kennedy Half-Century: The Presidency, Assassination, and Lasting Legacy of John F. Kennedy,” told CNN that he believed people looking for a smoking gun that solves the Kennedy assassination in Donald Trump’s document release are going to be let down.
“I’m just telling you that we will learn things,” Sabato told the broadcaster. “But it may not be about the Kennedy assassination and people who are expecting, you know, to crack the case after 61 years, are going to be bitterly disappointed.”
Many of the documents released on Tuesday had already been made public. In 2023, the National Archives estimated that 99 percent of the government’s documents related to JFK’s assassination had been made public at that point.
Director of National Intelligence lauds Trump JFK document release
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard heaped praise onto her boss, Donald Trump, following Tuesday’s JFK document dump.
She noted that Trump had kept his promise to release the documents — which he did — though it’s still unclear if there is anything significant in the documents that hadn’t already been revealed in previous records releases.
See Gabbard’s statement below:
Unclear if Trump has changed his mind on JFK assassination explanation following document drop
Back in 2021, Donald Trump tossed around the idea of releasing the remaining JFK assassination files. During an interview with the New York Times at the time, Trump seemed fine accepting the general consensus that JFK was killed by Lee Harvey Oswald.
“The reason I did that was because I thought it was appropriate,” Trump told the paper at the time, referencing his desire to release the documents. “When you have something that’s so sacredly secret, it really makes it sound very bad. I think they maybe got it right, probably got it right. Let people examine it.”
Trump has not given any indication that the contents of the records released on Tuesday have shifted his perspective.
Historian calls Trump's JFK document dump "impenetrable"
David J Garrow, a historian with an expertise in US intelligence agencies, told The New York Times that the trove of documents related to JFK that were released on Tuesday were “profoundly more impenetrable” than previous mass document releases.
This is, in part, because thousands of documents lack any kind of annotation; its unclear which agencies produced them and many lack identifying information like file numbers.
