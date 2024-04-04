Jill Biden privately pleas with Joe to stop Gaza’s suffering, report says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

First Lady Dr Jill Biden is reportedly one of the strongest voices calling for the end of civilian deaths in Gaza in the White House and has been urging her husband, President Joe Biden, to help cease the violence.

Earlier this week, Mr Biden met with Muslim community members – something the first lady allegedly said she disapproved of because of Mr Biden’s support of Israel in the conflict with Hamas, according to a New York Times report.

One meeting attendee, Salima Suswell, the founder of the Black Muslim Leadership Council, said that Mr Biden recounted that Dr Biden had been urging him to, “Stop it, stop it now.”

The first lady’s plea comes as human rights organisations warn world leaders that innocent Palestinians are facing threats of starvation and disease with little access to humanitarian aid. Just this week, seven World Central Kitchen workers who were delivering food to civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

White House officials told the New York Times on Wednesday that Mr Biden shares the same outrage and concern for civilians in Gaza as Dr Biden.

US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during a reception honoring Women's History Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 18, 2024. ( AFP via Getty Images )

As the war in Gaza wages on, more Democrats have pressed Mr Biden to do more to increase humanitarian aid and end the war.

