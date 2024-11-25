Donald Trump endorses Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis to replace Matt Gaetz in Congress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to replace Matt Gaetz’s place in the US House of Representatives.

Gaetz stepped down from his seat in the House earlier this month after Trump nominated him to lead the Department of Justice. However, Gaetz withdrew his bid for attorney general last week amid backlash from his fellow lawmakers, who called for the House Ethics Committee to release a “highly damaging” report on their investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use against him.

Gaetz denied all wrongdoing.

Now, Trump has announced his favorite pick to replace Gaetz, who said he would not return to Congress.

“A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “As your next Congressman, Jimmy would work tirelessly alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Incredible Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

“Should he decide to enter this Race, Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” he added. “RUN, JIMMY, RUN!”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis set dates for the seat’s special election on Friday. The primary election will take place on January 28, and Gaetz’s successor will be elected on April 1.

The Independent has contacted Patronis for comment.

Patronis, a long-time ally to the president-elect, has served as Florida’s CFO since 2017. He is married with two children and owns a seafood restaurant in Panama City.

In January, the CFO promoted a state bill that would have helped Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago residence is in Florida, pay his mounting legal fees.

The “Freedom Fighters Fund” would have provided up to $5 million in “financial support to Florida residents running for President who face legal, partisan, political attacks by the Department of Justice or State Attorneys,” The Washington Post reported.

The bill was ultimately withdrawn earlier this year after DeSantis threatened to veto it.

More to come...