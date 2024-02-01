Watch live: Biden campaigns for union workers’ support in Michigan

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden speaks in Michigan on Thursday, 1 February, as he campaigns for the support of union workers in the 2024 presidential election.

It comes after the president secured an endorsement from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union ( last week.

Speaking from the stage at the UAW's annual meeting in Washington, Mr Biden hailed the union's members for standing up for their right to share their employers’ success during their recent strike.

Mr Biden was the first US president to walk a picket line when he joined striking autoworkers outside a Michigan auto plant last year.

The Midwestern state is expected to be critical for Mr Biden's re-election campaign, as he narrowly won it in 2020.

Details of Mr Biden's visit today were kept private in the face of expected protests over his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Hundreds of protesters stood by in cars and vans with blue and white "Abandon Biden" signs and Palestinian flags ready to go to the UAW local Mr Biden will speak at.

Farah Khan, a Pakistani-American who voted for Biden in 2020 but now supports the Abandon Biden campaign in Michigan, told Reuters: "We're ready to go. I have my megaphone in the car.

"We have 92 Abandon Biden chapters across the country. This is bigger than just Michigan."