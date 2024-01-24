Pro-Palestine activists disrupt Joe Biden’s speech on abortion rights

Joe Biden's speech in Virginia was interrupted by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday, 23 January.

Activists shouted "Genocide Joe", criticising the US president for his approach to the conflict which has been ongoing since an attack by Hamas on Israel on 7 October last year.

"They feel deeply," Mr Biden said after some of the protesters were led out of the auditorium.

Mr Biden kept speaking as heckling continued from other participants, and warned the crowd that interruptions were likely to keep coming and had clearly been planned.