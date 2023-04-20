Jump to content

Biden 2024 campaign announcement coming as soon as next week

President Joe Biden will formally announce his 2024 reelection campaign as soon as next week

Zeke Miller
Thursday 20 April 2023 22:32
Biden US Colombia
Biden US Colombia
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden will formally announce his 2024 reelection campaign as soon as next week, three people briefed on the discussions said Thursday.

The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said they were not aware that a final decision on timing had been made, but that Biden had been eyeing Tuesday, April 25, four years to the day since the Democrat entered the 2020 race. The upcoming announcement is expected to be in the form of a video released to supporters.

Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for a second term but advisers say he has felt little need to jump into campaigning because he faces no significant opposition to his party's nomination.

Biden has summoned top Democratic donors to Washington next week for what was expected to be a dinner with him and a strategy session with his chief political advisers.

The Washington Post first reported on the expected timing of the announcement.

