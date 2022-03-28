Biden news - live: President returns home fighting off criticism over Putin gaffe
Follow our live coverage here of events in Washington and beyond
Joe Biden on Vladimir Putin’s leadership of Russia
President Joe Biden returned home on Sunday fighting off criticism from world leaders and experts for the unscripted shot the president took at Vladimir Putin over the weekend in which he remarked that the Russian president “cannot remain in power”. The comments, which many critics say could inflame tensions and harden Mr Putin’s resolve, seemed to distract from what would otherwise be considered a successful four-day trip to Europe.
Biden aides swiftly came in over the weekend to walk back the president’s comments, explaining in interviews that Mr Biden had not been calling for a regime change in Russia but had rather been underscoring that Mr Putin “cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region,” one administration official told reporters.
The president’s remarks were made as he toured Poland, where he warned Russia not to tread one inch on a Nato ally’s soil.
The president returned home to an administration struggling to earn back the electorate’s goodwill. Mr Biden’s approval ratings have continued to bottom out on issues that matter most to voters, such as the economy, the ongoing pandemic and an increasingly complicated foreign policy crisis.
Pelosi calls out ‘cruel’ and harmful DeSantis bill
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has responded to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signing the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law.
Ms Pelosi wrote: “This cruel legislation is an affront to our Nation’s cherished values and sends a harmful message to our children. @GovRonDeSantis and Florida Republicans have chosen to needlessly bully, isolate and demean LGBTQ students.”
She added: “I am deeply moved by the thousands of students who have spoken up and walked out to protest this bigoted legislation. @HouseDemocrats proudly stand with them, and we will continue fighting to enact long-overdue protections for LGBTQ Americans – starting with the #EqualityAct.”
Voices: Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a terrible bind
When it comes to the Supreme Court, Democrats are on thin enough ice as it is — and they know it, writes Eric Garcia.
Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a bind
When it comes to the Supreme Court, Democrats are on thin enough ice as it is — and they know it
Sanders says president has ‘done his job’ with budget
Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders says the US does not need a massive increase in military spending as per President Joe Biden’s 2023 budget, but adds that it is now up to Congress to review the proposal and improve upon it.
DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law. Before doing so, he said: “I don’t care what corporate media outlets say, I don’t care what Hollywood says, I don’t care what big corporations say. Here I stand, I’m not backing down.”
Here’s our explainer of the controversial bill:
What is Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill?
What is Don’t Say Gay bill?
Biden tests negative for Covid-19
With the announcement that Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has tested positive for Covid-19 following her visit to Europe as part of the president’s team, concern continues to swirl around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that Joe Biden may have been exposed to the virus.
However, as part of his regular testing schedule, Mr Biden was tested for Covid-19 this morning and received a negative result, according to a statement from the White House released to the pool.
Biden to take questions after budget announcement
Dem senator approves of Biden’s billionaire tax plan
The news that Joe Biden is proposing new taxes on households worth more than $100m is going down well with Democratic senators who have been calling for the wealthy to “pay their fair share”, some of them since the financial crisis and before.
Roll Call reporter Lindsey McPherson has this chatter from the Capitol.
Sanders knocks Biden’s defence spending
Joe Biden’s budget includes a substantial boost to military spending, with the war in Ukraine clearly a major factor in the calculation. But Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate’s Budget Committee, is unimpressed:
Biden calls new budget a “statement of values"
Announcing his new fiscal proposal for the next year, Joe Biden has not held back on the lofty rhetoric.
“Budgets are statements of values,” he said in a White House statement, “and the budget I am releasing today sends a clear message that we value fiscal responsibility, safety and security at home and around the world, and the investments needed to continue our equitable growth and build a better America.”
In translation, this means a great deal more money for law enforcement (bucking the “defund the police” trend in parts of his party), “one of the largest investments in our national security in history” – and, crucially for those concerned about the survival of American democracy, major investment in voting infrastructure.
If you feel up to it, you can look through the entire budget proposal here.
Former US ambassador to Russia: Biden right about Putin
The Biden administration is struggling to convince the rest of the world that Joe Biden was not yesterday calling for Vladimir Putin to be forcibly ousted from power. But Michael McFaul, a top Russia expert who served as US ambassador to Moscow under the Obama administration, has this take on Mr Biden’s “regime change” remarks in Poland yesterday...
