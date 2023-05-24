Biden mocks chaotic DeSantis 2024 launch amid Twitter tech issues: ‘This link works’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden poked fun at Ron DeSantis as the Florida governor’s 2024 campaign kickoff during a Twitter Spaces event with CEO Elon Musk was riddled with tech issues.

The Twitter event, which began at 6pm ET, was plagued by tech issues and dropped audio almost immediately. David Sacks, one of the moderators of the event, said the massive number of participants was “melting the servers”.

Mr Biden, for his part, posted a link to his donation page with a quip: “This link works.”

Mr Musk acknowledged the issues once the Twitter Spaces event finally got up and running. “You can tell by some of the mistakes that this is real,” he said.

Mr DeSantis launched into what appeared to be a prepared statement, attacking Mr Biden’s immigration policies and railing against so-called “woke” policies.

“We must end the culture of losing that has infected the Republican Party in the last couple of years,” Mr DeSantis added in a not-so-veiled jab at Donald Trump. “We must look forward not backwards.” Notably, Mr DeSantis did not mention Mr Trump by name.