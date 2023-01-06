Joe Rogan calls Donald Trump ‘king’ of the ‘morons’ on podcast episode

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Podcaster Joe Rogan called former President Donald Trump the "king" of the "morons" on his show.

Mr Rogan made the comments during a Thursday episode of his podcast, which featured an interview with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

The conversation eventually turned to Congressman-elect George Santos, who has been under fire for telling numerous lies about his past and his credentials, according to Mediaite.

"This stuff makes me laugh, but it’s actually kind of scary," Mr Portnoy said.

Mr Rogan agreed that "it is scary," but went on to say that "it’s also funny."

"It is funny if there’s no consequences. It’s scary ‘cause the, ‘cause that guy does get to vote and he’s completely full of s***, I guess," Mr Rogan said.

Mr Portnoy agreed, calling it an "understatement."

Mr Rogan went on to say that Mr Santos "won’t be the last," and that "there will be more like him."

"There’s a f****** litany. There’s a whole f****** line of people that are full of s***. It’s a gross world," Mr Rogan said.

He went on to say that the world was "compromised" and said the "only way to stop it is to get money out of politics" before asking "who the f*** is gonna sign off on that?"

"I mean, who the f*** is gonna sign off on getting rid of all the special interest groups, getting rid of all the lobbyists? No one," Mr Rogan said. "So it’s like, that’s why it was fascinating to see a guy like Trump getting into power because he was such an outsider."

Mr Rogan went on to say that the "morons had a king," and that "there’s a lot of morons."

“And it doesn’t matter what he’s saying, like for them, he represents them and he represents the ‘anti’ of the – and like, ‘He’s not perfect, but at least he’s real.’ Like there’s that sort of thought process that he played with and also people that didn’t — they didn’t feel represented by someone who was ever in charge. And now this guy is and it’s their guy,” Mr Rogan said.