John Bolton pleads not guilty in court as ex-Trump adviser faces ten years if convicted on mishandling classified information charges

John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Friday to 18 counts related to mishandling classified information.

Bolton, 76, stood before Judge Timothy Sullivan at the federal district courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland, and declared himself “not guilty” during his initial court appearance just before 11:30 a.m.

Bolton, a former adviser-turned-Trump critic, is the latest person to be indicted by the Justice Department, which the president has promised to use in a retribution campaign against his perceived enemies.

The former adviser has denied any wrongdoing and accused Trump of “weaponizing” the DOJ to “charge those he deems to be his enemies with charges that were declined before or distort the facts.”

On Thursday, a grand jury in Maryland returned an 18-count indictment against Bolton on accusations that he unlawfully retained and shared national defense information using his personal email and a messaging app.

open image in gallery John Bolton, former national security adviser to Donald Trump, surrendered to authorities in Maryland Friday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges ( REUTERS )

The indictment alleges Bolton shared more than 1,000 pages of “diary” notes about his daily activities with family members while serving as Trump’s national security adviser in 2018 and 2019.

Trump fired Bolton after repeatedly clashing with him over foreign policy issues.

Bolton has become an outspoken Trump critic, claiming his former boss was “unfit” to be president and that he subscribes to “chaos as a way of life.”

When asked about Bolton’s charges Thursday, Trump referred to his former national security adviser as a “bad guy.”

open image in gallery Bolton slammed Trump in his 2020 memoir, ‘The Room Where it Happened’ claiming his former boss was unfit to serve as president ( Getty Images )

Although Bolton is part of Trump’s list of enemies, the probe into his handling of classified information began during the Biden administration after Bolton published his memoir The Room Where it Happened in 2020. However, the case was closed.

Bolton’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, insisted Bolton has not broken the law.

“The underlying facts in this case were investigated and resolved years ago," Lowell said in a statement.

While Bolton joins former FBI Director James Comey, also a perceived enemy from Trump’s first administration, in being indicted, the charges against Bolton were brought differently.

Career prosecutors in Maryland investigated and charged Bolton with the 18-count indictment following normal procedure. But Trump had to fire and replace a prosecutor in Virginia who refused to bring charges against Comey, citing lack of evidence, in order to obtain charges against the former FBI director.

