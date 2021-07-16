John Bolton says the US didn’t ‘lose’ the War in Afghanistan

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton defended the War in Afghanistan, saying the United States did not lose in its longest military endeavor.

Mr Bolton, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration and George W Bush’s ambassador to the United Nations, made the remarks on CNN as President Joe Biden prepares for the US military to exit the region.

“We weren’t defeated,” he said. “You have to be defeated to lose a war. We’ve given up because we’ve lost patience. That’s a sad commentary about the current administration, but it’s not a defeat for the United States.”

Mr Biden announced that all combat forces from Afghanistan with withdraw by August in an address last week.

Mr Bush, who was president when the United States went to war with Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, also criticised Mr Biden earlier this week, warning of “unbelievably bad” consequences of withdrawing from the nation.

Mr Bolton called his former boss’ comments “something really remarkable”.

“It’s how former presidents ought to behave. He’s tried to stay out of politics, and it’s been very rare when he’s come forward and said anything like the passage you just showed,” he said. “But I think it’s because he remembers 9/11.”